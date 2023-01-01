Where to find the Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There are three ways to get the Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One method involves finding it in Area Zero, another is tied Professor Raifort, and the final one is via crafting. This guide will cover all three methods, starting with the Area Zero location.

For those who don't know, Nasty Plot is a move that gives the user +2 Sp. Atk. It's a valuable setup move for Special Attackers, which makes finding its TM quite important. Do note that some Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can only learn the move via this Technical Machine and not by level-up.

Nasty Plot TM location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This Research Station gets you the closest to the actual Technical Machine location (Image via Game Freak)

There is only one spawn for the Nasty Plot TM in the wild, and that's in Area Zero. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers must have gotten all Gym Badges, defeated all Titans, and beaten all Team Star leaders to access this location.

It's also recommended to finish the final storyline quest so you can ride your Koraidon or Miraidon to save time.

You're going to have to climb this area (Image via Game Freak)

Head to the Zero Gate and go to Research Station No. 2. Get out of that building and turn around to see a view similar to the above image. The goal is to use your Koraidon or Miraidon's Rock Climb to scale this little cliff.

Do you see the yellow glow in the distance? (Image via Game Freak)

Once you climb the cliff, look slightly to the left (southeast on the compass). You should see a yellow glow in the distance near a wall. Approach that area and interact with it to collect TM140 Nasty Plot.

You'll get this confirmation message (Image via Game Freak)

Some Trainers will prefer this method over the next one, primarily because there is no side quest to reach it. Both the Area Zero location and the Professor Raifort bond reward are stuff you'll do at the end of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Professor Raifort

You have to proceed through her entire friendship storyline (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet allow players to befriend their teachers. The most important professor for this guide is Raifort, your history teacher. You have to complete the final exam and show her the following Legendaries:

Chi-Yu

Chien-Pao

Ting-Lu

Wo-Chien

Each of those Legendaries is tied to pulling out Ominous Stakes throughout Paldea. They're all Level 60 and have a very low catch rate, so this method might take a while for inexperienced Trainers.

After you show her all four Treasures of Ruin, she will bestow your Trainer with TM140, the Technical Machine for Nasty Plot.

Crafting

This is the menu screen where you can craft it (Image via Game Freak)

If you're able to craft the Nasty Plot TM, then you will need the following materials:

5,000 LP

3 x Meowth Fur

3 x Spiritomb Fragments

3 x Tatsugiri Scales

You can craft it at any Pokemon Center in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, where you see the green machine near Nurse Joy. This option isn't a one-time deal like Area Zero and Professor Raifort methods were, as long as you have enough materials to craft multiple copies.

