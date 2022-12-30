Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What happens in-game on your birthday?

Trainers have only one chance to enter a birthday in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Naturally, one might wonder what they get on this special occasion. Some video games make a big deal of this day, but these two titles keep it much simpler.

Essentially, you get a little message from Nurse Joy, and the Pokemon Center changes its appearance to have a different theme on the LED screens. Another significant change that happens on that day is the ability to obtain a ribbon known as the Destiny Mark on anything you catch.

All photos listed in this article should highlight what happens on your birthday in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet birthday information

Speak to Nurse Joy to get a similar message (Image via Game Freak)

Note: You must first have spoken to Nurse Joy to set up your birthday. Otherwise, you won't get any special messages or unlock Destiny Marks. Changing the Nintendo Switch time does work for seeing these bonuses earlier than otherwise possible.

Once the Nintendo Switch's date aligns with your actual birthday, it's time to speak to Nurse Joy at any Pokemon Center. A brief transition will happen, a cute little foreground effect plays, and then Nurse Joy will state:

"Happy birthday, [your Trainer name]! I do hope this will be a wonderful year for you— each and every day!"

Afterward, the LED lights on this building will change to display some balloons, Drifloons, Greavards, and a cake. The following image will feature an example of this new theme.

An example of the new LED lights (Image via Game Freak)

This will be the only day where you will see these special effects. It's merely cosmetic, but some Trainers might enjoy taking a photo of this background. If you miss it, you can always change the Nintendo Switch Date and Time to the birthday you told Nurse Joy.

There is only one other thing worth mentioning in this article: Destiny Marks. The following section will explain all of the important details in length.

Destiny Marks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An example of a Destiny Mark in these games (Image via @mattyoukhana_)

Although this feature went unused in Sword and Shield, Trainers can finally access it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Any wild Pocket Monsters you catch on your birthday have a 1/25 chance of having the Destiny Mark on them. You won't know which ones have it and which ones don't until you catch them.

Equipping it to anything in your party or PC gives them "the Chosen One" title at the end of their name. It's merely cosmetic, but some Trainers might wish to catch as many Pocket Monsters as possible on this special day just to get as many Destiny Marks as possible.

For example, if you catch a Lechonk with a Destiny Mark, sending it out will state, "Go! Lechonk the Chosen One!" Any wild Pocket Monster can have this special title in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Destiny Marks are the most exciting aspect of birthdays in these two games, even if they are purely cosmetic.

That's it for everything that happens on this joyous day.

