10 best side characters in the Pokemon anime

The Pokemon anime has one of the largest number of side characters, which gives us fans a lot of exciting storylines and characters. The series has lasted for nearly two decades and is still ongoing, meaning that the fans have seen hundreds of these storylines.

This article will focus on side characters that have impacted the story and left an impression on fans' minds.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's personal views.

The 10 best side characters seen throughout the Pokemon anime

10) Magikarp Salesman

The no-good Magikarp Salesman (Image via OLM, Inc)

Selling a Magikarp for a high price is a strange deal to discuss. On the one hand, Magikarp is virtually worthless by itself; on the other hand, it evolves into Gyarados, a powerful Pokemon. The Magikarp Salesman first debuted when Ash and company were on St. Anne, where he sold a Magikarp to James.

However, James thought it was worthless, and it didn't help them in the subsequent episode (where it later evolved into a Gyarados after James released it). The Magikarp Salesman would be seen a few more times in the anime trying to dupe other trainers.

His most significant contribution was being the catalyst for Jessie trading her Lickitung for a Wobbuffet.

9) Giovanni

Giovanni and his signature Persian (Image via OLM, Inc)

The leader of Team Rocket seems like a significant role, yet Giovanni is a character mainly in the shadows. His most prominent role was in the Black & White series (when Team Rocket was briefly credible again), although many old-school fans would likely remember how he handled Mewtwo back then.

He mainly funds Jessie and James' antics throughout the seasons and is often seen with his Persian by his side.

8) Officer Jenny

Most Officer Jennys have a similar design (Image via OLM, Inc)

Technically speaking, several characters have the name "Officer Jenny." However, they all look nigh identical (mainly differing in their clothing) and perform essentially the same role as one another in the Pokemon anime. They represent law enforcement, although there have been a few exceptions, such as one Officer Jenny being hypnotized by a Malamar into becoming Madame X.

Officer Jenny is an iconic part of the Pokemon anime and has been a recurring character type for several seasons. They're generally fighting some criminal group, although not as effective in this role as a group of young teens.

7) Nurse Joy

One of many Nurse Joy designs (Image via OLM, Inc)

Anime fans should also remember Nurse Joy, as this character archetype is similar to Officer Jenny in that it's not a singular character that goes by this name. Instead, it's a group of siblings who tend to look very similar and run Pokemon Centers. Don Georges and Porters are identical in this regard, although those two archetypes aren't as ubiquitous as Nurse Joy or Officer Jenny.

Nurse Joys are very kind and frequently seen with Chansey's, Blisseys, and Audinos. Considering how vital Pokemon Centers are to the anime, these side characters are even more critical than Officer Jenny.

6) Cassidy

How Cassidy looks like a cafe owner (Image via OLM, Inc)

The leading Team Rocket trio used to have two notable rivals in Butch and Cassidy. Cassidy was Jessie's rival due to their vanity, although this rivalry has subdued heavily during the Journeys anime.

Originally, Cassidy was a villain who worked under Team Rocket in several dastardly schemes that would end up being thwarted somehow and someway.

Now, she's just a humble cafe owner who has long since left that life. That sort of character growth was surprising but appreciated by long-time fans of the series.

5) Butch

Butch, as a bakery owner (Image via OLM, Inc)

The second half of the Butch and Cassidy duo follows a similar character trajectory as the previous entry. Butch is James's rival and works in Team Rocket alongside Cassidy. This duo isn't seen as much as the more iconic trio, yet they outranked Jessie and James.

Butch also had a running gag where he would get irritated whenever somebody would mispronounce his name, making him slightly more memorable than Cassidy in this regard. Like her, he would eventually retire from Team Rocket, except he would run a bakery instead of a cafe.

4) Jigglypuff

Her popularity in the anime back then can't be overstated (Image via OLM, Inc)

It would be difficult to think of a more iconic Pokemon that wasn't owned by a trainer and wasn't a legendary than Jigglypuff. The premise of the character was simple, in that she would:

Show up and start singing Get angry when everybody falls asleep Use a marker to humiliate her victims

Jigglypuff was most prominent when the anime took place in Kanto, yet she still played a minor role throughout the seasons. She had a simple gimmick but an enjoyable one nonetheless.

3) Delia Ketchum

Ash's mom (Image via OLM, Inc)

Motherly characters often play an essential role in caring for an anime protagonist. In this case, Delia Ketchum is the loving mother of Ash Ketchum (the main protagonist of the entire anime series). She loves him deeply and has allowed him to go on his journey throughout Kanto and beyond.

Delia isn't like other motherly characters who vanish shortly after the beginning and are never seen again. Instead, fans of the series have regularly seen her in a few arcs scattered throughout the seasons, often with Mimey the Mr. Mime by her side.

2) Professor Oak

Professor Oak with the more recent anime style (Image via OLM, Inc)

When one thinks of Pokemon Professors, their first thought is usually Professor Oak. This classic character is like a mentor to Ash and several other young trainers and has historically been one of the most notable side characters in the anime series.

Fitting for his profession, Professor Oak is knowledgeable about what's happening around him. He blends into the background just fine as a side character, often letting Ash and his friends get more of the spotlight.

1) Cynthia

Cynthia, as she appeared in Diamond & Pearl (Image via OLM, Inc)

Not all side characters are weak Pokemon Trainers. In Cynthia's case, she's easily in the top five strongest trainers in the world. The Sinnoh League Champion has appeared several times in the Pokemon anime, yet not to the point where she was one of Ash's traveling friends. She would usually come and go, depending on whether the storyline needed her.

Cynthia is undisputedly the strongest female trainer in the entire series. Not to mention, some fans of the series love her design and her willingness to learn more about Pokemon lore. Unsurprisingly, she's a fan favorite likely to be seen in several more future seasons.

