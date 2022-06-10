10 strongest female characters from Pokemon, ranked

Pokemon boasts many strong and amazing trainers in its ranks. While it is true that it appears to be a male-dominated field, the series features elegant and powerful female trainers who stand out from the rest. From being champions to gym leaders, they are highly accomplished. A few of them have even proved to be the best companions Ash could have asked for.

This list will go through ten most powerful female trainers in the Pokemon franchise, and rank them in descending order.

Disclaimer: This list is reflective of the author's opinion, and may contain spoilers.

10) Whitney

Everyone remembers Whitney. Her kind and friendly demeanor hides a strong and skilled Pokemon trainer. Although she only has a few Pokemon, she can easily emerge victorious against those who underestimate her.

Her normal-type gym often makes people think that she will go down easy, but her Miltank and its rollout attack prove them wrong most of the time. Her Miltank is so powerful it alone defeated Ash during their first fight.

9) Lorelei

One of the elite four who specialize in ice-type Pokemon, she only appeared in the series once. However, that brief appearance was all she needed to cement herself as one of the most powerful female trainers in the series. She was able to defeat multiple trainers during educational matches. When Ash's turn came, her Cloyster defeated Pikachu without much problem. No doubt, Team Rocket still has nightmares about her Jynx sending them flying away.

8) Dawn

Dawn was one of Ash’s companions during his time in the Sinnoh region, and she was able to overcome many challenges with the help of her friends. Her supportive team made her a formidable coordinator and a powerful trainer.

With the help of her Piplup, she was even able to defeat those coordinators who had stronger and more evolved Pokemon than her. Not only is Dawn a powerful trainer, but she is also one of the best friends Ash made during his journey.

7) May

Ash’s companion and one of the best coordinators in the world, May is an inspirational figure. She was afraid of Pokemon at the beginning of the series, but was able to overcome it. Once she started training a powerful team, there was no looking back.

Her Blaziken was one of the strongest Pokemon any female character in the series had, and it helped her defeat multiple trainers while pursuing her goal of becoming a Champion coordinator.

6) Misty

The first girl to ever accompany Ash in his journey, Misty did not start as one of the strongest trainers in the region. She only battled Ash because her sisters were unable to when he arrived to ask for the badge. However, she never stopped improving and that proved to be her biggest strength.

After finally overcoming her fear of Gyarados, she increased her power as a gym leader and a trainer tenfold. Her connection with her powerful water team is unlike any other. She was even able to get her hands on a Megastone for Gyarados.

5) Agatha

She is yet another member of the elite four that Ash battled on one occasion during the series. It only took her that one appearance to teach Ash about humility because she defeated him with ease.

Her ghost-type team was one of the strongest to have ever been faced by our protagonist. Gengar was able to take on Pikachu without many problems. Agatha congratulated Ash after the battle by commenting on his strength. While we were not able to see her more of her strength and power, the brief interaction spoke volumes.

4) Bea

One of Ash’s most recent rivals, Bea is among the most powerful fighting-type trainers in the series. She is seen training with her Machamp and taking hits from the mighty Pokemon like they are a normal occurrence in a promotional short. Her strength and determination truly shine in a battle, as evidenced by her clashes against Ash. They are some of the best fights of the series.

3) Iris

Iris used to be one of Ash’s companions during his time in the Unova region. She would later become the regional champion, appearing again for her participation in the Masters 8 tournament. She is one of the youngest champions in the world.

With the help of her dragon-type Pokemon, especially Dragonite and Haxorus, she can defeat almost any opponent. However, she can make mistakes at times because of her inexperience and young age, which is why she is at the third spot on our list.

2) Diantha

Diantha is the champion of the Kalos region and a participant in the Masters 8 tournament. Unlike most champions, she was never able to obtain a victory over Ash during her series, but that was mostly due to interruptions.

She has a deep bond with her Gardevoir which allows her to take on even the most difficult of opponents. With her Mega Evolution, she even held her own against Ash’s Greninja.

1) Cynthia

When talking about iconic female characters in Pokemon, Cynthia is the one that comes to mind. Do not let her kindness and charm detract from the fact that she is the strongest female trainer in the series, supported by a powerful team that almost nobody can defeat. Her Garchomp is so powerful it was able to defeat Paul’s entire team with ease during their first fight.

Cynthia is the champion of the Sinnoh region and one of the most powerful trainers in the entire franchise, period.

