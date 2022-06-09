Pokemon series watch order: How to navigate?

Pokemon is one of the most iconic and oldest series in the anime world. It has remained relevant for decades, with new content coming every year. With more than 20 seasons in the main series, tons of movies and spinoff series, the franchise has something for everyone.

However, this can become a problem when someone new wants to get into the series for the first time. It can seem overwhelming and confusing to start the journey, considering the vast amount of content encapsulated by the anime. We are here to provide you with some guidance.

Disclaimer: This article will contain minor spoilers about the plot of the series.

How to start watching Pokemon?

What is the main Pokemon series about?

The main series tells the story of Ash Ketchum, a kid from Pallet Town who is enamored with the idea of becoming the best Pokemon trainer in the world. When he turns ten years old, he visits Professor Oak to receive his first Pokemon, the iconic Pikachu.

The duo then embark on a journey around the world with the aim of defeating the gym leaders of every new region he visits. At the end of most seasons, Ash faces the regional league, which is a tournament played among the trainers who are able to defeat every gym leader as they fight for the title of Champion.

What is the order for the Pokemon main series?

Pokemon is normally an episodic series, with most conflicts from each new iteration resolving themselves towards the end. However, there is a bigger plot developing in the background of each episode. Most seasons can be viewed as stand-alone series, but it usually helps to know what happened before. Here is the order you should follow:

Indigo League

Adventures in the Orange Islands

The Johto Journeys

Johto League Champions

Master Quest

Advanced

Advanced Challenge

Advanced Battle

Battle Frontier

Diamond and Pearl

Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension

Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles

Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors

Black & White

Black & White: Rival Destinies

Black & White: Adventures in Unova

Black & White: Adventures in Unova and Beyond

XY

XY: Kalos Quest

XYZ

Sun & Moon

Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Journeys: The Series

Master Journeys: The Series

What about the movies?

The series also has 23 movies in its catalogue. Most of them follow the same structure as the anime, with each movie being their own adventure. They normally don’t affect the plot of the season that they are accompanying.

That being said, they are canonical for the most part. Each of them normally talks about legendaries that rarely ever appear in the series, but are mentioned by Ash if they ever do. However, movies 20, 21, and 23 are not considered canonical to the series as they occur in a different timeline.

Primary movies

Mewtwo strikes back/Mewtwo strikes back – Evolution (Indigo League).

Note: Both tell the same story, the second one is just more recent and in CGI.

The Power of One (Orange Islands)

Spell of the Unown (The Johto Journeys)

Pokemon Forever (Johto League Champions)

Pokemon Heroes (Master Quest)

Jirachi: Wishmaker (Advanced)

Destiny Deoxys (Advanced challenge)

Lucario and the mystery of Mew (Advanced Battle)

Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (Battle Frontier)

The rise of Darkrai (Diamond and Pearl)

Giratina and the Sky Warrior (Diamond and Pearl: Battle dimension)

Arceus and the jewel of life (Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles)

Zoroark: Master of Illusions (Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors)

White, Victini and Zekrom/Black, Victini and Reshiram (Black and White)

Note: This film changes slightly depending on the version you see, but the plot is the same.

Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice (Black and White: Rival Destinies)

Genesect and the Legend awakened (Black & White: Adventures in Unova)

Diance and the cocoon of destruction (Black & White: Adventures in Unova and beyond)

Hoppa and the clash of ages (XY)

Volcanion and the mechanical marvel (XY: Kalos Quest)

Alternate timeline

I Choose you

The power of us

Secrets of the jungle

What about the spinoff series?

The franchise also boasts several spinoff shows that are considered non-canonical. They are really enjoyable and tell great stories on their own. However, skipping them will not have any impact on your viewing of the main series.

Origins

Generations

Twilight wings

Evolutions

Mystery dungeon

