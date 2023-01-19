Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Arcanine PvP build

Arcanine has remained a popular Pokemon throughout the franchise's history for many reasons. In the latest Scarlet and Violet titles, the Pocket Monster is even more popular among competitive battle circles, at least for the singles format.

In the current balance for Season 1 of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive meta, Arcanine has measured out to be one of the top Fire-type options. While this may change with subsequent updates and potential DLC releases, it can be a very effective ally in a trainer's battle team.

However, for the best chance at success, players will want to outfit Arcanine with quality moves, items, and stat spreads.

There are a few ways to build Arcanine effectively, and one of the top options combines burn damage with its Intimidate ability.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

How to build Arcanine for Intimidate/Burn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An Intimidate/burn build can stymy physical attackers (Image via Game Freak)

While it might be a good idea to build Arcanine for all-out offense, it also benefits from defensive play and outlasting opponents. This is because the creature doesn't have the best durability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Giving Arcanine extra longevity can go a long way in assisting it to stay in the fight and whittle down opponents, even those with good durability. In addition, the Intimidate/burn build will lower the overall attack stat of opponents, making meta picks that rely on physical attacks less effective.

Arcanine's Intimidate/Burn build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nature - Impish

- Impish EV Point Allocation - 197 HP, 131 Attack, 100 Special Defense, 145 Defense, 115 Speed

- 197 HP, 131 Attack, 100 Special Defense, 145 Defense, 115 Speed Tera Type - Fire

- Fire Held Item - Heavy-Duty Boots or Safety Goggles

- Heavy-Duty Boots or Safety Goggles Moves - Will-O-Wisp, Flare Blitz, Morning Sun, Play Rough

With the loadout listed above, Pokemon trainers can expect Arcanine to be reliable with its damage output while being able to sustain some punishment. Its Impish nature increases its defense against physical attacks. The somewhat sophisticated EV spread gives Arcanine a great balance of increased durability, quality speed, and decent damage output.

Will-O-Wisp gives Arcanine the ability to burn opponents at the outset of battle, and Flare Blitz can be used to damage enemies while also inflicting burn.

Morning Sun gives Arcanine increased sustain in battle, allowing it to heal a substantial chunk of health as long as the weather is favorable. Meanwhile, Play Rough will give Arcanine additional type coverage against Pokemon that its Fire-type moves won't counter.

Heavy-Duty Boots keeps Arcanine from taking the trap-based damage seen in many meta builds. As an alternative, Safety Goggles can keep this Fire-type Pokemon safe from spore-based status effects like sleep and paralysis, as well as weather damage.

While this may not be the perfect build for every trainer, depending on their preferences, it should offer a good chance of success for Arcanine in the competitive meta. If this fierce Fire-type creature can be flanked by effective wall or trap setters, its chances at victory should increase even more.

However, the ultimate decision on how to approach a given team's chemistry and strategy remains on the shoulders of the player. If an Intimidate/Burn build for Arcanine simply isn't doing the trick, there's no reason not to find an alternative.

