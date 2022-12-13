Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Growlithe and Arcanine

Growlithe and its evolution Arcanine were introduced in the first generation of Pokemon games, and they remain popular options in the Scarlet and Violet titles. However, where can trainers find them in the Paldea region?

Fortunately, the answer isn't too difficult to parse. Both Fire-type creatures can be found in the wild in eastern Paldea. As with previous games, players can always capture a Growlithe and evolve it into Arcanine using a Fire Stone.

Regardless, there are more than a few methods to acquire both Growlithe and Arcanine without ever needing to use the evolution method.

Considering Arcanine's ability as a battler in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it isn't a bad time to re-examine how to capture the powerful Fire-type creature and its base evolution.

Growlithe and Arcanine have different base appearance chances in the eastern Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon trainers will need to approach their Growlithe/Arcanine hunt in slightly different ways, depending on which Pokemon they are hunting for. Both Fire-type creatures can be found in eastern Paldea, but in slightly different areas and with different base appearance chances.

If trainers have a tough time finding Growlithe and Arcanine, they can create a sandwich (in a picnic) that has the Encounter Power: Fire ability to increase their spawns.

Growlithe locations

South Province (Area Three) (60% appearance chance)

East Province (Area Three) (60% appearance chance)

Tera Raids throughout Paldea (Two-Star)

Arcanine locations

North Province (Area Two) (10% appearance chance)

Tera Raids throughout Paldea (Five-Star)

Based on this information, it's better to catch and evolve a Growlithe, especially because Fire Stones are much easier to acquire in the environment.

However, it's entirely possible to acquire Arcanine directly in North Province (Area Two), though its 10% appearance chance is not ideal. This is exactly why sandwiches with Encounter Power: Fire are so useful, as they make Arcanine's spawning appearances much more likely, especially at higher Encounter Power levels.

Growlithe is much easier to find in Paldea and is common in Area Three of the region's South and East Provinces. Trainers likely won't need the assistance of an Encounter Power: Fire buff from sandwiches. However, if used, it will ensure that more Growlithe are available in the area.

If a Pokemon trainer is hunting for a Growlithe with a specific nature or ability, this can help considerably. Players searching for shiny Growlithe can also benefit from this, though they'll likely prefer to use the Sparkling Power effect from certain sandwich ingredients.

Interestingly enough, trainers can use the Creative Mode in the sandwich menu to effectively combine ingredients and form a sandwich capable of providing both Encounter Power for Fire-types and Sparkling Power. This will vastly improve the chances of shiny Growlithe/Arcanine appearing in the wild.

If all else fails, trainers can always check out Tera Raids as they travel. There are many different Tera Raid bosses, but there is a chance that both Growlithe and Arcanine can appear in these battles.

