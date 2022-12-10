Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: All trade evolutions available in game

Apart from the normal way of leveling up, there are various evolution methods that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will need to know of and apply to get the hundreds of pocket monsters available in Paldea. Special evolutions are unique twists to get some of these Pokemon and trade evolutions are one example of it.

The Paldea Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet features 400 entries for the completionist Pokefan to fill up during the playthrough. The vast expanse of the new region spawns a plethora of pocket monsters, both old and new faces. Game Freak has also introduced the concept of Paradox Pokemon, Ancient / Future variant of well-known pocket monsters.

So which pocket monsters can be specially evolved by players through the means of trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Let's find out.

Every trade evolution that players can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A number of pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will evolve when players trade them with another trainer. The process of evolution is triggered immediately as soon as the trade is completed. However, players do need to keep in mind that the trainer who receives the pocket monster after the trade will get the evolved form.

Trade evolutions have been around for a long time now and, for certain Pokemon, the process requires other factors, like equipping the pocket monster with a specific hold item. The following are the pocket monsters in Scarlet and Violet which will evolve through the process of trading with another trainer:

Haunter can be evolved by players to Gengar through trading with another trainer

Scyther can be evolved by players to Scizor through trading with another trainer. Scyther has to be equipped with the hold item Metal Coat while trading. Players can check out where they can get the said item in this article.

Slowpoke can be evolved by players to Slowking through trading with another trainer. Slowpoke has to be equipped with the hold item King's Rock while trading. Players can check out where they can get the said item in this article.

To trigger trade evolutions, players will have to engage with the mechanics of trading with another trainer in the latest Generation 9 titles. There are two ways of trading available in-game through the Poke Portal option. The first, known as Link Trade, allows you to set up a Link Code and share it with the person you want to make the trade with. Link Trades can be done locally offline and over the internet, although the latter will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: The world of Pokémon has evolvedImmerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… The world of Pokémon has evolved ❤️ 💜 Immerse yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series!Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are now available: pkmn.news/BuyScarletViol… https://t.co/8CaHXH2LDQ

The second way of trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is through Surprise Trade. With this option, you will be assigned a random trainer and you won't know what Pokemon you are going to get in the trade.

Furthermore, this option makes it highly unlikely that you will get the Pokemon evolved through trade back from them. Readers interested in learning more about the mechanics of trading can check out this article.

Poll : 0 votes