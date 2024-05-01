5 alternate endings for Ash that Pokemon Anime fans would have loved 

The Pokemon anime featuring Ash and his cast of friends and lovable creatures ended quite some time ago in favor of the new Horizons series. However, many nostalgic and older fans have yearned for the character to make a comeback in some way, shape, or form.

However, looking back at the character's original ending of finally becoming a Pokemon Master, many fans felt that he still had room to grow and develop as a person and trainer. Consequently, some fans may have appreciated a different ending for the character. Here are five that would have been great for Ash's future.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 hypothetical alternate ending for Ash Ketchum in the Pokemon anime

1) Ash becomes the official Kanto Champion

Proving his battling skills, it would be an appropriate conclusion for Ash to reign as the Kanto region Champion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Returning home at the end of the Journeys series, Ash would seemingly continue his time with his Pokemon back in the Kanto region. Being the strongest trainer in the Kanto region (outside of potentially one other trainer), it would be fitting for Ash to assume the throne as the official Champion of the Kanto region.

This role would allow Ash to continue battling with his beloved companions, while also making a career out of it, becoming a local celebrity on par with that of Leon. Being such a prideful and excitable person, Ash would assumably love the position, holding onto it well into his adult years.

2) Ash goes out to find his father

Though Ash has had plenty of male role models over the years, he still has yet to find his long-lost father (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash has made undeniable achievements in his time traveling across the many regions of the world. Fans also have a well-established backstory of the character as we have seen him throughout his entire journey, with some details being filled in with the early episodes of the Journeys series, as well as Serena's flashbacks in XY.

However, one detail about Ash that fans still have no closure on is the identity of his father. While the character has mentioned his dad in passing from time to time, the only thing we know about him is that he too is a trainer who left home one day. Now being a Pokemon Master, it may be time for Ash to search for his father and potentially have a battle with the veteran trainer.

3) Ash becomes Professor Oak's assistant

Being one of the most important support systems Ash had in his journey, it would make sense for Ash to keep in contact with Professor Oak over the years (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Over the years, Professor Oak has helped Ash with many monsters he has captured over his journey. At his lab in Pallet Town, all of Ash's Pokemon currently wait for their next opportunity to see the world with their loving trainer. However, just because his journey has come to an end does not mean that life with all of his stored creatures has to as well.

Living in Pallet Town as well, Ash could assume an assistant position with his friend and popular professor, Samuel Oak. Helping out with all of the creatures in his care, as well as holding back any threats, Ash could find a satisfying life by assisting the professor with his research.

4) Ash's final showdown with Red

While Ash has proven to be a powerful trainer, it is still unclear if he stands a chance against the original strongest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash may be a Pokemon Master, but fans have always wanted to see a match between him and the original Pokemon Master, Red. Being the player's avatar from the original games as well as a returning secret boss in the second generation, Red has been cemented as one of the most iconic people in the world of the franchise since the very beginning.

While not mentioned in the main anime series, Red did receive his own set of special episodes in the Pokemon Origins miniseries. With both trainers being in the Kanto region, fans can only dream that they will one day cross paths and we may be lucky enough to see the most anticipated battle in the franchise's history.

5) Ash never stops traveling and the series never truly ends

While Ash may step down from being the main character of the anime, he would still be cool to see in movies and specials (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though many would like to envision Ash living a quiet and peaceful life after achieving his dream, the truth is that the ambitious young man would not sit still long enough to enjoy it. Even after the series ends, it is strongly implied that Ash's journey with his beloved companions has yet to truly end.

While the Horizons series is already well-established and has a dedicated group of its fans, many long-time enjoyers of the original may appreciate seeing the character come back in minor instances like in the occasional movie. Slightly aging him up and bestowing him with some wisdom could make him a nice supporting mentor for a younger trainer in a film or special series similar to how Brock was for him.