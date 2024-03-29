Pokémon Horizons anime reveals new theme songs & more in new PV

Friday, March 29, 2024, saw the official YouTube channel for the Pokémon franchise stream a new promotional video for the Pokémon Horizons anime’s upcoming “Terastal Debut” arc. The promotional video previewed the new arc’s events, its new opening theme song, and the arc’s new ending theme song.

In addition, the same YouTube channel is also streaming a roughly 5-minute long digest video that recaps the events seen in the first year of the Pokémon Horizons anime’s release. The video also seemingly teases the new arc’s enemy as it ends, as well as sharing the previously released key visual for the new arc.

The Pokémon Horizons anime serves as the newest entry in the anime franchise and is also the first without legendary protagonist Ash Ketchum being the anime’s main character. Instead, dual protagonists Liko and Roy take center stage, flanked by the ninth-generation video games’ three starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Pokémon Horizons anime’s new arc to receive new theme songs, one of which is from the K-Pop group IVE

As revealed in the new Pokémon Horizons anime trailer, the upcoming “Terastal Debut” arc for the series will feature a new opening and ending theme song. The former is titled “Will” and is set to be performed by K-Pop group IVE, while the latter is entitled Let Me Battle and will be performed by 9Lana. Giga and Teddyloid are reportedly producing the ending theme.

The new arc for the series is set to begin on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 6:55 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series regularly airs in this JST time slot and has since its initial one-hour premiere in April 2023. The anime also recently debuted on Netflix in the United States on March 7, following a slight delay from its initially planned release date of February 23.

Saori Den is directing the anime series at OLM (Oriental Light & Magic) studios, with Daiki Tomiyasu serving as creative director. Dai Sato is overseeing the series scripts, while Tetsuo Yajima is the action director. Rei Yamazaki is the character designer with Kyoko Ito serving as the sub-character designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and finally, Conisch is composing the music for the series.

As mentioned above, Pokémon Horizons is the first to not feature Ash Ketchum as its protagonist, with completely dual protagonists Liko and Roy replacing him and Pikachu. In addition to the ninth-gen starters, the anime also features the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its shiny form.

New characters Friede and Captain Pikachu are also present, a Pokémon professor and partner duo who battle alongside and travel with Liko and Roy.

