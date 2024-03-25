Pokemon Horizons Episode 45: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 will conclude the Sparkling of Terapagos arc on March 29, 2024, when it airs in Japan. The Rising Volt Tacklers are in a bind as the Brave Olivine is crashing, and Lucius' Black Rayquaza is free to rampage once again. Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers may be having their final encounter with Rayquaza, but the way to know for sure is to catch Episode 45 upon airing.

But how can watchers catch Episode 45 when or after it airs? There are a few options available that are worth addressing, and it also doesn't hurt to examine the Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 preview as well. The final episode of the Sparkling of Terapagos arc may end with a bang, after all.

How to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 "To a Place Far, Far Away"

Pokemon Horizons episodes can be found on Prime Video in Japan (Image via Amazon/The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to watching the latest episodes of this Pokemon series, fans have two options, one of which requires a VPN, and the other could also benefit from one. The first method, for fans who can't wait, is to use a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video subscription. By setting their region to Japan, fans can catch Episode 45 without translated subtitles almost immediately after it airs.

Watching Episode 45 without subtitles may not be ideal for some, leading to the other option. If fans can wait until roughly the Sunday/Monday following the original airdate, they can catch the version with translated subtitles. Several third-party anime websites will upload the episode, which can then be watched for free, though a VPN is still advised to encrypt one's internet traffic.

Unfortunately, it will be long before the Horizons dubs catch up to the Sparkling of Terapagos arc and beyond, so catching the Japanese episodes is currently the only method. Regardless, in anticipation of the ending of the series' second arc, it doesn't hurt to examine the Episode 45 preview.

Examining the Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 preview

The Black Rayquaza's rage continues in Episode 45 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 preview was shown directly after the end of Episode 44, depicting the moments immediately after Lucius' Black Rayquaza crashed into the Brave Olivine and sent it careening to the ground. Coral shouts in anger as Murdock attempts to keep the airship afloat. Dot and Liko watch as Captain Pikachu, Quaxly, and Sprigatito run into the battle against Rayquaza.

Fuecoco is seen charging into battle on fire (perhaps it's using Flame Charge?), and Rayquaza is seen dodging streams of fire. Amethio of the Explorers is approaching while Sprigatito and Quaxly are launched into the air to face Rayquaza. The Rising Volt Tacklers on the Brave Olivine show concern as Rayquaza continues its attacks and Amethio Terastallizes his Ceruledge.

Is Sprigatito finally taking its next evolutionary step in Pokemon Horizons? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko calls Sprigatito into battle again, and it begins to glow (perhaps evolving into Floragato) before the Pokemon Horizons Episode 45 preview comes to an end. Ceruledge is finally shown Terastallized and charging toward Rayquaza. Is Liko's Sprigatito finally evolving? Will our heroes beat and capture the Black Rayquaza? The only way to find out is to catch the episode on or after March 29, 2024.

