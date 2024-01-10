Where to watch Pokemon anime and movies

The Pokemon anime spans over 25 years of episodes, and several movies have followed in its wake as well. With so much content over the decades, it can be tricky to watch all of it in one place, and TPC International has been selective about which platforms carry its intellectual property. Matters were made somewhat worse with the announcement of Pokemon TV's closure in March 2024.

Be that as it may, there are still countless platforms that offer fans the ability to watch the Pokemon anime and its movies in some capacity. All-in-one sites/providers are rare, but if fans know which content they want to check out or rewatch, then the job is made easier.

Nevertheless, for Pokemon anime watchers who need a new destination to get their content fix, there are several options on the table.

Sites and providers worth checking out to watch the Pokemon anime and movies

Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video carries several Pokemon anime seasons and movies (Image via Amazon)

Including Pokemon anime seasons/movies as part of its subscription as well as offering renting and buying options for additional episodes, seasons, and movies, Amazon Prime Video may not be the cheapest option but it has a large collection of content to choose from. With a subscription, many series and movies can be watched on rotation, and there are even live channels that carry Pokemon content.

Currently, Pokefans can find the following series and films via Prime Video in some capacity:

Gold and Silver series (Seasons 3-5, included with Prime Video)

Sun & Moon series (Seasons 20-22, purchasable)

The Beginning (Season 2, purchasable or available with Prime Video Channels)

Ruby and Sapphire series (Seasons 6-9, included with Prime Video)

Diamond and Pearl series (Seasons 10-13, purchasable or available with Prime Video Channels)

Pokemon Origins (Purchasable or available with Prime Video Channels)

Black and White series (Seasons 14-16, purchasable or available with Prime Video Channels)

Pokemon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew (Movie, rentable/purchasable, and available with Prime Video Channels)

XY Series (Seasons 17-19, included with Prime Video)

Pokemon: The First Movie (Movie, rentable or purchasable)

Pokemon: Destiny Deoxys (Movie, rentable or purchasable)

Pokemon Heroes (Movie, rentable or purchasable)

Pokemon The Movie 2000 (Movie, rentable or purchasable)

Pokemon: Rise of Darkrai (Movie, rentable or purchasable)

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (Movie, rentable or purchasable)

Journeys series (Seasons 23-25, purchasable)

The vast majority of the remaining Pokemon anime movies, both rentable and purchasable.

Netflix

Netflix carries the Pokemon anime and movies as well as original content (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

If Pokemon anime fans happen to have a Netflix subscription, they can find plenty of content to enjoy. Though this platform doesn't sport the catalog of some of its peers, it does offer original content produced by Netflix that fans won't be able to find elsewhere. This includes recent hit series like Pokemon Concierge and movies like Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

Fans can find the following anime seasons, original series, and movies on Netflix below:

Pokemon Indigo League/The Beginning (Season 1)

Journeys series (Seasons 23-25)

Pokemon Concierge

Pokemon: To Be a Pokemon Master

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution (Movie)

Pokemon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

It's also worth noting that the sequel series to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu's adventures known as Pokemon Horizons will join Netflix in February 2024. The series will begin from the start of its run and will feature dubbed audio and translated subtitles.

Hulu

Fans of the Kalos region Pokemon anime can find a home on Hulu (Image via Disney/The Pokemon Company)

Hulu will cater to a very specific section of Pokemon anime fans, specifically those who loved Ash and Pikachu's adventures in the Kalos region in the XY seasons. Currently, the complete XY series can be found on the platform, though movie fans will need to look elsewhere.

This selection admittedly isn't the best, but it does offer something for fans who love the Kalos seasons in particular.

The Roku Channel

The Pokemon anime's Sun & Moon seasons can be found on The Roku Channel (Image via Roku/The Pokemon Company)

Much like Hulu, The Roku Channel carries a small selection of Pokemon anime seasons, but those seasons happen to be those of the Sun & Moon series in the Alola region. Seasons 20-22 can be found for free on The Roku Channel, but it's unclear if they will remain or if new seasons will rotate in.

Regardless, for a simple and free option to watch Pokemon online, The Roku Channel isn't the worst platform.

Tubi, Freevee, and Hoopla

A few other free services offer a small selection of Pokemon anime episodes and the occasional movie (Image via Fox/The Pokemon Company)

These are grouped because although they're free services, their selection is fairly limited compared to most competitors. Be that as it may, they're worth including if Pokemon anime fans are rewatching specific seasons and movies.

The three platforms' catalogs for Pokemon content are as follows:

Tubi - Black and White series (Seasons 14-16)

- Black and White series (Seasons 14-16) Freevee - Ruby and Sapphire series (Seasons 6-9)

- Ruby and Sapphire series (Seasons 6-9) Hoopla - Diamond and Pearl series (Seasons 10-12), several movies ranging from Pokemon: The First Movie to Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel

YouTube

YouTube offers limited Pokemon anime series as well as animated ONAs and promotions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although fans will only find clips of the mainline anime on The Pokemon Company's official YouTube channel, it does offer unique content that isn't found on other platforms. This includes limited series, standalone animations, stylized shorts, and cross promotions with Play! Pokemon among other inclusions.

It may not be a watcher's go-to for the adventures of Ash and Pikachu or Liko and Roy, but it still has plenty to offer, including these projects:

Pokemon: Paldean Winds

Pokemon: Twilight Wings

Snorlax ASMR

The Adventures of Snorlax and Cubone

Pokemon: Path to the Peak

PokeToon Shorts

Pokemon: Hisuian Snow

Third-Party Anime Streaming Sites

Some Pokemon anime fans are willing to take the risks of third-party sites (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Although fans have to be cautious not to end up on platforms that will infect their devices with malware, there is a virtual treasure trove of third-party streaming sites that offer access to the Pokemon franchise's various works. Some have incredible catalogs including full series, episodic specials, and just about any other piece of animated content imaginable.

The problem is that these sites provide these offerings without The Pokemon Company's consent. While watchers don't tend to get penalized for visiting these sites, they're at significant risk of being shut down due to copyright infringement and piracy. Considering the recent Pokemon TV site/app shutdown, some fans may be willing to accept the risk and watch the content they love.

