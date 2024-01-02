"I need more": Pokemon Concierge limited episodes leave fans wanting more

Pokemon Concierge has taken the Pokemon community by storm as fans cannot seem to have enough of this Japanese stop-motion animated Netflix series. One fan in particular took to Reddit to express the same and garnered some attention from the Pokemon community.

Fans worldwide have been smitten by the show's first season. Reddit user u/TinyMapleArt posted the following on the r/pokemon subreddit and bemoaned the lack of episodes:

“Why are there only 4 episodes I need more”

Numerous fans echoed this sentiment. This article shows how the Pokemon community has reacted to The Pokemon Company and Dwarf Studios releasing only four episodes in this latest stop-motion animated series.

Fans want more Pokemon Concierge episodes

Expand Tweet

Pokemon Concierge is a stop-motion animated Pokemon series that carries a nonchalant vibe. Unlike other shows in the franchise, Concierge draws itself away from high-octane Pokemon battles and fights against evil.

As mentioned earlier, Reddit user u/TinyMapleArt posted in the r/pokemon subreddit that they are not satisfied with four episodes and crave more. Many users seconded OP’s opinion, with a similar trend emerging in the comment section.

Comment byu/TinyMapleArt from discussion inpokemon Expand Post

One user, u/laeti88, said:

“I also hope it gets a good reception so more episode arrive. I was just reaching the point where I couldn’t stop binging it, and now it’s done. Not to mention the amazing colors, Pokemon textures and the Mariya Takeuchi ending song!”

Fans gushed over the reasons that make Pokemon Concierge so unique. The realism and warmth stemming from this stop-motion series captivated the fanbase.

Comment byu/TinyMapleArt from discussion inpokemon Expand Post

Another user u/ContinuumGuy said:

“I know that stopmotion can take FOREVER to do, but, yeah, I really needed more than four episodes.”

Many reckoned that The Pokemon Company and Dwarf Studios could have dropped more episodes. Notably, stop-motion animations take a lot of time and effort. This was a unique move in the franchise, and fans have responded well to this new venture.

Viewers might get more episodes or even Pokemon Concierge Season 2, as the latest episode did seem like a finale.