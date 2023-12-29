Is there Pokemon Concierge episode 5 in season 1?

Season 1 of Pokemon Concierge just dropped on Netflix. The Pokemon Company, along with Dwarf Studios, released four episodes of the first season on December 28, 2023, and you can watch all of them on Netflix. People have been so blown away by these episodes that many viewers are demanding a fifth.

In this article, we will walk you through everything we know about future episodes and seasons of this Japanese stop-motion Netflix series, including the possibility of episode 5 or a new season.

Will we see Pokemon Concierge episode 5 in season 1?

Scene from the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company/ Netflix)

As of the writing of this article, there is no indication of an impending fifth episode of this Japanese stop-motion Netflix series. There is no expected release date for such an episode, indicating that this animated show is most likely going to feature just the four already-released episodes.

Stop-motion animation is a time-consuming process, and to make a movie, or for that matter, an entire series of this quality is not an easy feat to achieve.

Most readers will probably agree that it is better to wait for a polished product than be disappointed with something that lacks panache.

Will we see more Pokemon Concierge episodes on Netflix?

Scene from the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company/ Netflix)

If we analyze the trend of most Netflix shows, new episodes usually take time to be produced and released. The people involved do not make announcements unless they are ready to release new episodes.

The same could be the case for this animated stop-motion series. While The Pokemon Company, Netflix, or Dwarf Studios have not made any announcements regarding new episodes, there is always a chance that might release a few more in the future.

We might even get to see a new season. It would be great to have season 2 of Pokemon Concierge drop during Christmas of 2024. Since the first four episodes have received such positive feedback from the audience, people have been wondering if we will see a follow-up season.

We can expect to see The Pokemon Company and Dwarf Studios build on Haru’s character as a pleasant and charming caretaker of humans and their Pokemon at Pokemon Resort.

Consider following us for more updates from the world of Pokemon.