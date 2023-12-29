Has Pokemon Concierge Season 2 been announced yet?

Pokemon Concierge is a fun twist to media that we are usually accustomed to from the Pokemon franchise. Whether it is the Pokemon anime or the main series of video games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is usually high-octane combat and a lot of upbeat action involved throughout the lot. Pokemon Concierge has a more calm vibe to it.

The fans have really enjoyed this collaboration among Netflix, The Pokemon Company, and Dwarf Studios. No sooner had they dropped the first season of this stop-motion series than people were already eager to learn about the next season.

In this article, we will look at the possibilities of getting another season of this chill Japanese stop-motion animated Netflix series, including a possible release date.

Has Pokemon Concierge been renewed for Season 2?

Scene from the series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A follow-up season for Pokemon Concierge has not been announced by Netflix. We have not received any information regarding the same from The Pokemon Company or Dwarf Studios.

Will there be Season 2 for Pokemon Concierge?

Even though we cannot provide any speculation regarding Season 2, judging from the response that this stop-motion animated series has received from the fans, we can hope to see The Pokemon Company, Dwarf Studios, and Netflix cook something up very soon.

That said, it is important to keep in mind that making a stop-motion Netflix series is not an easy task. The people involved have already raised the expectations of their consumers, and they would have to outdo themselves to leave a mark on the Pokemon fans.

As a result, even if The Pokemon Company and Dwarf Studios decide to collaborate with Netflix for Season 2 of Pokemon Concierge, it will definitely not be happening any time soon.

If we had to provide a tentative release date for the second season of this stop-motion Netflix series, we can say that it would take the concerned people at least a couple of years or more to make something as good as what we have at hand, Season 1. If lucky, we might see the next season by the end of 2024.

What will Pokemon Concierge Season 2 be about?

Scene from the animated series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the first season of this Japanese stop-motion animated series, we saw how Haru unfolds the relationships between various Pocket Monsters and their trainers at Pokemon Resort.

We could expect the next season to build on Haru’s ability to uphold unique relations between Pokemon and human beings, thus allowing people to understand the world of Pokemon a tad bit better.

We can expect Dwarf Studios and The Pokemon Company to stick to the nonchalant vibe of the series and not lean on a combat-based animation to tickle the fancies of the viewers.