When is Pokemon Horizons releasing in the US?

The elusive English dub of Pokemon Horizons has finally neared completion. This rendition of the anime is the first of the main line shows to branch away from the journeys of Ash Ketchum and include a new wave of characters for the current generation of fans to grow attached to. While older fans may be reluctant to give the new show a fair chance, reviews show that many love the new direction the franchise is taking.

With this in mind, fans of the series who are willing to give the new show a fair chance will soon be able to do so via the English dub. However, there is still a lot of information the casual viewer may not know. So what do we know about Pokemon Horizons' English dub and where can you watch it once it releases?

When and where to watch Pokemon Horizons

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has been confirmed that Pokemon Horizons will come to Netflix on February 23. Although it would have made more sense to release it on Pokemon Day, February 27, The Pokemon Company knows that fans have been waiting for this release for a very long time and wanted to put it out as soon as possible.

Since Pokemon Horizons will be airing on Netflix, you are going to need a subscription to the service if you want to view it. At a minimum, you will need to pay $6.99 per month (with ads) if you want to watch the new show.

What is Pokemon Horizons about?

A screenshot from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Horizons follows a very similar style to that of Journeys. Liko (the main protagonist) and her group of friends, known as the Rising Volt Tacklers, travel from region to region. Along with her friends, Liko gets to experience all the fun and adventures the Pokemon world has to offer, like challenging trainers and fighting Legendary Pokemon.

The main antagonists of the show, the Explorers, begin searching for Liko and her friends after she obtains a mysterious amulet that has ties to Terapagos, a Legendary Pokemon not yet seen in the main series. Not much is known about this evil team aside from the fact that they want Liko's amulet and that they are willing to go to some extremes to get it.

Many fans may have dismissed this anime as being a standard journey through the Paldea region, much like the main anime before Journeys. Thankfully, there is tons of variety in terms of the settings, however, this does make it fairly similar to Journeys, which may not be what new fans are looking for.

Horizons also follows a more structured format of storytelling. Unlike the anime with Ash where viewers could really jump in at any point, Horizons features an overarching story that spans multiple episodes. Overall, it is sure to be a refreshing yet somewhat familiar change of pace for the Pokemon anime.