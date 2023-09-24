Pokemon Horizons Episode 23 Recap: Rematch with Galarian Moltres

Pokemon Horizons' latest episode certainly made an impactful statement for the overall narrative and had plenty of action to enjoy as well. The first huge adventure for the Rising Volt Tacklers appears to have concluded, but there will surely be many more in the future. Nonetheless, Episode 23 has shown to be a pretty big hit among watchers all the same.

The rage of Galarian Moltres continued on in the Galar Mine, Liko's pendant made a significant development, and the Explorers seem to still have some sinister plans of their own.

If Pokemon Horizons fans haven't caught Episode 23 quite yet, they're encouraged to check it out. Otherwise, it isn't a bad time to examine the events of the latest entry in the story.

Breaking down the story of Pokemon Horizons Episode 23: Burning Galar Fire

Liko and Roy escape the Galar Mine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 23 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the outset of Pokemon Horizons Episode 23, Liko, Roy, and Captain Pikachu escape from the Galar Mine as Galarian Moltres rages and Friede/Amelio face off against it. The former group makes it to a nearby Pokemon Center, and Friede manages to catch up, leading to Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Cap, and Charizard being restored to full health.

As the Pokemon snack on berries, Friede talks with Liko and Roy about the power of Galarian Moltres, remarking that it took all of the strength he and Charizard could muster to escape the Galar Mine. Dot calls in via Rotom Phone to discuss the energy-sapping powers of Galarian Moltres, and Friede states that the group should return to the mine since it had an ancient Poke Ball.

Roy is hesitant, but Liko recalls her Hatenna shedding a tear during the group's first encounter with Galarian Moltres in Pokemon Horizons. This leads Liko to wonder if there is an underlying emotion to the powerful Legendary Pokemon and if they can calm it down. Suddenly, Sprigatito used a pleasant scent to break up a scuffle between Wattrel and Fuecoco.

This gives the Pokemon Horizons team an idea, and they quickly return to the Galar Mine. Friede advises caution, not just due to Galarian Moltres but also because Amelio and the Explorers may still be scheming inside. Galarian Moltres arrives, and Friede and Roy kick their plan into action by sending out Charizard, Cap, and Fuecoco.

Galarian Moltres intervenes once again in the Galar Mine in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard and Fuecoco throw out a combined Flamethrower attack, and Galarian Moltres dodges while Liko and Sprigatito work to power up Sprigatito's relaxing scents. The Grass-type Paldean Pokemon then tries to blend its aromatic scents with its Leafage attack, but Galarian Moltres blows them away with its wingbeats.

Friede then suggests that Sprigatito rides on Charizard's back to get closer to the Legendary Pokemon. Unfortunately, the tactic fails when the Galarian Legendary Bird conjures a Hurricane attack and blows the Leafage/scents away.

Charizard and Sprigatito take on Galarian Moltres in the air in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the face of this adversity in Pokemon Horizons, Liko and Roy attempt to reason with the Moltres by producing their ancient Poke Balls. Unfortunately, Galarian Moltres replies with its Fiery Wrath ability, sapping the stamina of everyone nearby and forcing the Rising Volt Tacklers to retreat.

Cap stays in the fight and utilizes a well-placed Volt Tackle to prevent Galarian Moltres from using its Fiery Wrath. Liko runs out and attempts to discern the Legendary Bird's feelings, but it lashes out with another attack. Fortunately, the Arboliva from one of the ancient Poke Balls emerges to shield Liko from harm.

The ancient Poke Balls match the one Galarian Moltres is carrying in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With two of the ancient explorer Lucius' Pokemon present nearby, Liko's pendant begins to resonate. Arboliva uses its Seed Power ability to power up Sprigatito, which allows the Pocket Monster to utilize Grassy Terrain. Sprigatito launches another Leafage attack while Wattrel and Charizard push it forward with gusts of wind.

Before Galarian Moltres can deflect the attack again, Captain Pikachu uses Double Team, and its clones hold the powerful legendary in place. The sweet scents finally overtake Galarian Moltres and mollify it. The Pokemon lands and begins to speak to Liko's pendant, which transforms into the mysterious creature from previous Pokemon Horizons episodes (Terapagos).

Liko's pendant transforms into Terapagos in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Moltres and Terapagos talk, and rain begins to fall in the mine, leaving Liko to think that the Legendary Bird is crying. A vision is then created, with the Rising Volt Tacklers witnessing the ancient trainer Lucius talking to Galarian Moltres in the past and uttering the name "Rakua."

As the vision ends, Galarian Moltres drops its ancient Poke Ball and recalls itself into it. Arboliva subsequently does the same. Liko collects the two Poke Balls and realizes that Galarian Moltres has stated its intention to join the group. After celebrating their victory, Liko notices that Terapagos hasn't become the pendant again.

Galarian Moltres returns to its ancient Poke Ball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having heard of the mine's collapse, the Gym Leader, Kabu, arrives to investigate and finds the team. Kabu praises Liko for being able to calm down Galarian Moltres and states that their next meeting will beget an official battle. The group departs the Galar Mine, but Liko is left wondering why Terapagos didn't transform back into her pendant.

Friede states that they should focus on getting the creature back to the Brave Asagi. Zirc and Onia watch the group depart, asking Amethio if it's okay for the Explorers to let the Rising Volt Tacklers leave. Amethio states that Galarian Moltres was never the objective, so it doesn't matter much that our Pokemon Horizons heroes are leaving with it.

Lucius speaks to Galarian Moltres in Terapagos' vision (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Amethio then remarks how the true goal was Terapagos and that the Explorers should follow Liko in an attempt to steal the creature away from the Pokemon Horizons protagonists.