Sprigatito or Fuecoco or Quaxly? Which one should you choose in Pokemon GO: A Paldean Adventure?

The Paldea event in Pokemon GO is bringing a lot of new creatures to the title's live servers. The occasion also features a special research with branching paths, similar to what was done during last year's Mega Evolutions event. This research will task players with selecting one of the three starters from the recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games and raising them to complete tasks.

However, some trainers who may not have had the chance to play these new games may not know which starter to pick. With so many different forms of gameplay in Pokemon GO, each starter has its own value.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Which starter should players choose in Pokemon GO's Paldean Adventure quest?

The Paldean starters as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO: A Paldean Adventure, we can drop Sprigatito right away. While Meowscarada is a great pick in the main series, thanks to its speed and utility, these two factors simply do not exist in Niantic's mobile game.

However, for those who wish to participate in special cups like the Little Cup or Jungle Cup, Sprigatito and family could prove to be very useful, thanks to their access to Charm, one of the best fast attacks in the title.

Meowscarada's moveset is overall lacking. While Charm is nice, it fails to provide any offensive utility through energy generation. With frail attackers like Meowscarada, generating energy is very important. Having Charm is simply counterproductive to the creature's archetype. With Night Slash being Meowscarada's only Dark-type move, the Pocket Monster's skills go heavily underutilized.

Quaquaval is showing some promising potential in Pokemon GO, thanks to its secondary Fighting typing and future access to Hydro Cannon. While the creature is sadly outclassed by every other Water-type starter in the game right now, this will surely change once the Quaxly Community Day event gives it access to Hydro Cannon.

This being said, Quaquaval is of very little use as of writing. Since it will be much better after the future Community Day, players may not want to take Quaxly from the special research. However, some trainers may see it as an investment and simply wait until the event to evolve it.

Skeledirge and its pre-evolved forms (including Fuecoco) are the safest choices. While Skeledirge still lacks a signature move and Blast Burn, it is far from unusable in its current state. This is thanks largely to the different move choices Niantic has given the Pokemon.

Thanks to Skeledirge's Fire and Ghost typing, it possesses potent offensive potential through the use of Shadow Ball and its Incinerate fast attack. Skeledirge also has access to Dark and Fairy-type charged attacks, making it useful in a wide array of situations. However, its lack of Blast Burn keeps it from having serious relevance in Pokemon GO's metagame.