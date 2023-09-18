Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 recap: Fiery terror in the Galar Mine

Pokemon Horizons' heroes finally made their way to the Galar Mine in Episode 21, and Episode 22 Clash! Galar Mine follows the Rising Volt Tacklers' adventures within. Suffice it to say that in addition to a battle against Amethio and the Explorers, our protagonists stood face-to-face with a danger that they likely never expected to deal with in the form of Galarian Moltres.

While the last few episodes of Pokemon Horizons were certainly focused on character-building and development, Episode 22 pivots to an immense amount of action. Fans got an eye-full of Friede's Charizard battling Amethio's Ceruledge, as well as Captain Pikachu joining the fray against Galarian Moltres.

There's a lot to cover in this Pokemon Horizons recap, and the Rising Volt Tacklers aren't safe from danger quite yet.

Breaking down the events of Pokemon Horizons Episode 22

Liko, Roy, and Friede arrive at the Galar Mine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Episode 22 begins at the heels of Pokemon Horizons Episode 21, right after Liko successfully caught Hatenna. She, Friede, and Roy have finally arrived at the entrance of the Galar Mine. Hatenna is scared, but the group assumes that it may be due to the appearance of the black Rayquaza the trio has followed the trail of.

The trio enters the mine and notices multiple wild Pokemon running in fear from a presence deeper within, and Friede chalks this up to the fact that Rayquaza is known to devour dust and meteorites falling into the atmosphere, so its diet in the mine could be easily placated.

Liko and Roy are intrigued by the Galar Mine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Friede explains this, Liko and Roy get a bit lost while traversing the mine, so Friede instructs the two young trainers to stick together until the full group can reunite. Liko and Roy hear a scream, thinking it's the black Rayquaza, but they stumble upon a Woobat hiding alongside a Timburr and a Roggenrola, and they offer it some of the cookies Murdock had baked for the trip.

The two Pokemon Horizons heroes hear cries again and follow the Woobat to a camp where a group of miners and their Pokemon are sapped of their vigor. They explain to Liko and Roy that a massive Pocket Monster sapped their strength, and elsewhere, Captain Pikachu spots a dark aura overhead. Friede spots massive claw marks in the stone.

Amethio, Zirc, and Onia arrive in the Galar Mine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Liko calls a Pokemon Center to tend to the miners and their companions, the Explorers make their appearance. Zirc and Onia emerge to face Liko and Roy, and Amethio approaches Friede. As Zirc and Onia attack, Captain Pikachu arrives and knocks back Onia's Golduck with a well-timed Thunder Punch.

Suddenly, Liko's pendant begins to glow as the scream in the mine grows louder before a Galarian Moltres appears from the depths. The Legendary Pokemon is carrying an ancient Poke Ball, and Roy attempts to scan the creature with his Rotom Phone. However, the Pokedex has no available information on the monstrous Legendary Bird.

Galarian Moltres makes its appearance in Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Moltres begins its attack, heavily damaging Golduck and Rhydon and forcing Zirc and Onia into retreat. Cap attempts to fend off the powerful legendary, but Galarian Moltres' Fiery Wrath continues sapping Cap of its strength, and the battle-hardened Pikachu takes a hard-hitting strike while attempting to protect Sprigatito.

Meanwhile, Amethio's Ceruledge and Friede's Charizard are trading blows. However, Charizard is undermined by Ceruledge's calculating moves and abilities, shedding Charizard's attacks with Weak Armor before striking back. Roy and Fuecoco take on Galarian Moltres, but Fuecoco is captured in Moltres' hurricane before Cap manages to save it.

Galarian Moltres overpowers the Pokemon Horizons heroes, including Roy and Fuecoco (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cap is continuously browbeaten by Galarian Moltres as it tries to protect Liko, Roy, and their Pokemon, and the Moltres' rage begins to cause the mine to collapse. Liko's resolve to escape begins to counteract Galarian Moltres' stamina-sapping aura, and the group uses a nearby minecart to escape the Legendary Pokemon.

As the gang rides the minecart, Friede notices them and tells them to keep Cap safe, and the battle between Charizard and Ceruledge continues. Charizard protects Liko, Roy, and their Pokemon from Galarian Moltres' attack. This causes the Legendary Pokemon to turn its gaze to Friede and Ametho in anger.