Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to catch Timburr, Gurdurr, and Conkeldurr

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have been venturing through the land of Kitakami, thanks to The Teal Mask DLC. Many Pocket Monsters are available to obtain in this mountainous nation, including Timburr, Gurdurr, and Conkeldurr. These creatures originate from the Unova region, but trainers can now obtain them in Scarlet and Violet.

Timburr, Gurdurr, and Conkeldurr have been solid Fighting-type creatures throughout the game series, and they should also be able to complement Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers' teams. Fans only need to acquire these creatures and train them for battle.

But where can players find Timburr/Gurdurr/Conkeldurr in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask?

How to find Timburr in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Timburr can be found in Kitakami's rocky regions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak/Serebii.net)

When trainers are searching for a Timburr to catch, they'll want to look to Kitakami's rocky areas. This includes Oni Mountain, the lands surrounding Kitakami Hall and Mossfell Confluence, and the rocky spots north of the Wistful Fields.

Depending on the level scaling in place, trainers may need higher-grade Poke Balls than if they entered Kitakami before finishing the main story in Paldea. Regardless, players know the process here: Battle Timburr and whittle its health down before throwing that Poke Ball.

How to find Gurdurr in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Gurdurr shares some of Timburr's spawn locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak/Serebii.net)

Much like Timburr, players can find Gurdurr east of Kitakami Hall near the Mossfell Confluence. In addition to wild spawns, trainers can also find fixed Gurdurr spawns in the same area, as well as to the west of Paradise Barren's fast travel location.

Sometimes, players can also find Gurdurr near the Timburr spawns north of the Wistful Fields. However, Gurdurr spawns in this circumstance tend to appear as Tera Pokemon instead, so trainers may have to do some battling to get one.

Fortunately, Gurdurr is a fairly easy raid opponent, especially when players are using Psychic, Flying, or Fairy-type attacks.

If players would prefer to just catch a Gurdurr in the wild, it'll entail battling and throwing a Poke Ball just like Timburr. Fans may need a few more Poke Ball throws to secure the catch, depending on Gurdurr's level. It's also possible to train a Timburr to level 25, which will allow it to evolve into Gurdurr.

How to get Conkeldurr in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

Conkeldurr won't be found in the wild in Kitakami (Image via Rinimt/YouTube)

While trainers can capture Timburr and Gurdurr in the wild in Kitakami, they'll have to rely on evolution to get Conkeldurr. However, it won't be possible to simply level up Gurdurr until it evolves. Instead, players will need to trade their Gurdurr to a friend, which will trigger the evolution process.

Fortunately, as long as trainers are trading with somebody they trust, they can receive Conkeldurr by trading back for it. After that, they're free to use their newfound Conkeldurr and train it as they see fit.

As a stocky Fighting-type creature, Conkeldurr excels as a physical fighter with high Attack IV/EV stats.