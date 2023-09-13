Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: How to evolve Lampent into Chandelure

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just received The Teal Mask DLC, which is the first part of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero. While there are over a hundred new Pocket Monsters that you can add to your collection, The Pokemon Company also provides an alley to get your hands on some of the older creatures in this title. Lampent and Chandelure have also found their way onto that list.

In this article, we are going to walk through everything you need to know about the creatures in the Lampent family and how to get your hands on both of them in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Lampent in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Lampent as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lampent is a dual Ghost- and Fire-type Pocket Monster. While these creatures were thoroughly available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, they were not a part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet until now.

You can now encounter Lampents roaming in the wild while you are up and about your adventures on Kitakami island.

Lampent has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP): 60

Attack: 40

Defense: 60

Special Attack: 95

Special Defense: 60

Speed: 55

Ability: Flame Body, Flash Fire, and Infiltrator.

Lampent is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Water

Ground

Rock

Ghost

Dark

Lampent is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Electric

Flying

Psychic

Dragon

Lampent is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Grass

Ice

Poison

Steel

Fairy

Bug

Where to find Chandelure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Chandelure as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chandelure is a dual Ghost- and Fire-type Pokemon. Unlike Lampent, you will not encounter this creature in the wild. The only way to catch a Chandelure is by evolving it from a Lampent.

Chandelure has the following statistics:

HP: 60

Attack: 55

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 145

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 80

Ability: Flame Body, Flash Fire, and Infiltrator.

Chandelure is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Water

Ground

Rock

Ghost

Dark

Chandelure is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Electric

Flying

Psychic

Dragon

Chandelure is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Fire

Grass

Ice

Poison

Steel

Fairy

Bug

How to evolve Lampent into Chandelure in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Evolving a Lampent into a Chandelure. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get a Lampent in your bag, getting a Chandelure in The Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is not a mammoth task. You can use a Dusk Stone to evolve a Chandelure from your Lampent.

How to get a Dusk Stone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Dusk stone as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you have been playing the main game, you will probably have a few Dusk Stones in your inventory that you picked up on your previous adventures.

However, if you just picked up the game, you can find Dusk Stones in the following locations:

Behind the Pokemon Gym In Montenevera, the western region of North Province.

To the northern side of the river in the eastern part of Cascarrafa.

If you are new to The Teal Mask DLC, you might want to read this article to get started with the game.