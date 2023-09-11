Pokemon Horizons Episode 21 recap: One Lonely Hatenna

Pokemon Horizons is continuing the pursuit of the black Rayquaza in the Galar region with Episode 21, which aired in Japan on September 8, 2023. The series' heroes have already been through plenty of trials and tribulations before finally having a lead on the Terastallized Legendary Pokemon making its way to the Galar Mine.

While Roy has already added Wattrel to his team in Pokemon Horizons, Liko spent Episode 20 wondering about which creatures she could bring to her side as well. Sprigatito is a capable fighter and friend, but it can't take on everything alone. Fortunately, Liko made herself a new ally in Episode 21.

For Pokemon Horizons fans who may have missed the latest episode, it doesn't hurt to examine the important events that transpired before Episode 22 arrives.

Breaking down Episode 21 of Pokemon Horizons

A lonely Hatenna takes center stage in Pokemon Horizons' 21st episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This episode of Pokemon Horizons begins near the Galar Mine, where a thunderstorm scares a wild Hatenna, leading it to take shelter in a nearby hut before inadvertently falling into a crate after a lightning strike. Fortunately, the Pocket Monster's mishap keeps it safe from the storm for the night.

The next day, on the Brave Asagi, Liko chats with Ann, her fellow student at Indigo Academy. After finishing the call, Liko groups up with Roy and Friede to continue the journey to the Galar Mine on the trail of the black Rayquaza.

After some confusion with an arrow-shaped sign, the group runs to a nearby hut when another thunderstorm hits the area.

The journey to the Galar Mine doesn't go as planned in Pokemon Horizons Episode 21 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the hut, the Pokemon Horizons trio notices the Hatenna lying in the crate, and it doesn't look in good condition. With her sense of urgency kicking in, Liko grabs it and runs through the storm all the way back to the Brave Asagi.

She shows the Pokemon to Mollie, who states that the Hatenna is physically healthy but is emotionally down in the dumps.

Liko decides to take care of the Hatenna and seeks out Dot for advice. However, the Pokemon follows her and is overwhelmed by the emotions that Dot receives when she talks about the comments on her Nidothing videos.

This causes the Hatenna to run away, then flee again when it picks up on the emotions of Murdock and Orla while they argue.

Hatenna has the ability to feel strong emotions in the Pokemon series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko and Dot attempt to find the Hatenna, breaking up the argument between Murdock and Orla.

They ask if anybody has seen the frightened Pokemon, but Murdock and Orla have no info to provide, though the former points out that this interaction is the first time that Dot has spoken with him in person.

Our Pokemon Horizons heroes then seek out Roy, who has created a trap using a cardboard box and some tasty snacks. Hatenna continues looking from afar, viewing other Pokemon on the Brave Asagi enjoying their meals. However, Alcremie appears and offers food to Hatenna, causing the latter to flee again.

Liko reaches out to the Hatenna in Pokemon Horizons using an indirect approach (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roy's box trap has failed, as Fuecoco has eaten the food in the cardboard box. This leaves Liko to remember her first time on the Brave Asagi and the storm that raged during that time. She heads to the Observation Deck, where she enjoys spending time on her own to think and reflect.

Fortunately, Hatenna is also on the deck, but Liko doesn't want to scare the Pokemon once again. She stands apart from it but states that she understands that being in a new environment can be overwhelming.

The Hatenna shows itself and hops into Liko's jacket hood, sleeping in it overnight in comfort and calmness.

Hatenna sleeps in Liko's jacket in Pokemon Horizons Episode 21 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After the local weather has settled, the Pokemon Horizons protagonists in the Rising Volt Tacklers commend Liko's ability to calm down Hatenna.

Liko, Roy, and Friede return to the hut to let Hatenna go, but the creature decides to jump into Liko's arms instead. Friede hands Liko a Poke Ball, allowing her to catch the monster and gain her first Pokemon partner since Sprigatito.

Roy and Friede point out that one of Liko's strong suits is the ability to resonate with the feelings of people and Pokemon, which solidifies her resolve to become a compassionate trainer.

The group continues onward on the path to the Galar Mine. However, Amethio, Zirc, and Onio of the Explorers disembark a submarine on the shoreline near the mine.