All available Poke Ball types in Pokemon GO, and how to get them

Poke Balls are one of the key items that every Pokemon GO player needs since these items are tied directly to the mobile game's gameplay loop. As such, Poke Balls are mandatory for trainers to have in their bags if they want to catch wild Pokemon. However, there are more types of these balls than many may initially think.

Although Pokemon GO doesn't offer as many different types of Poke Balls as the main series games, it still provides a variety of capsules for players to collect. These Poke Balls are relatively straightforward compared to the more niche types found in the main series, making them easily accessible to players.

This article will explain how players can collect these consumable items and which are the best to have. Although each type of collectible Poke Ball has its strengths and weaknesses, there are undoubtedly some that are better than others.

Pokemon GO's many Poke Balls and how to collect them

Master Ball

Official artwork for the Master Ball in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Starting off with the newest Poke Ball added to Pokemon GO, the Master Ball is the most hyped-up recent addition to the mobile game. Debuting in the first rendition of the franchise, the Master Ball is the ultimate Poke Ball that will never fail to catch a creature.

Trainers will have the opportunity to obtain a single Master Ball as a special research reward on May 22, 2023. Although limited in quantity, this exclusive chance to acquire a Master Ball is not to be missed by dedicated players.

Poke Ball

A Poke Ball as it appears in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The humble Poke Ball is the first type of capturing capsule that players come across in every aspect of the franchise, including Pokemon GO. The strength of using this type of ball primarily is that they are incredibly easy to stockpile. Since players are rewarded the item just by playing the game, they can quickly acquire amounts in the triple digits just by walking.

However, the weaknesses of the Poke Ball come in the form of it having a fairly low capture rate compared to the rest of the balls in the mobile game. As such, this can quickly spiral since more failed captures give wild Pokemon more chances to flee. With this in mind, a lot of players opt to collect higher tier Poke Balls.

Great Ball

A Great Ball as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A nice middle-road choice, the Great Ball ups the capture chances from the base Poke Ball, while also being a little harder to come by. With the Great Ball being a good, reliable catching device while also being relatively obtainable, a lot of players tend to use these first when catching some of the more uncommon creatures that may appear.

Aside from being slightly rarer than the Poke Ball, the Great Ball has no crippling downsides. Since finding these sorts of Poke Balls can be very luck-dependant, some trainers may have a harder time coming across them than others in Pokemon GO. Aside from this, the Great Ball is a very solid capturing device.

Ultra Ball

An Ultra Ball as shown in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ultra Balls are the go-to Poke Ball for fans of Pokemon GO, as well as the main series. Since these types of balls are not available for purchase from the in-game shop, they can be very hard to come by for players who do not challenge enough Raid Battles to complete many of the game's quests and tasks.

Since Ultra Balls are rewarded in mass through quest completion, players in urban areas will most definitely have a much easier time finding these capsules compared to others. Thankfully, their rarity is their only downside.

Premier Balls

A Premier Ball as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Premier Balls are another type of Poke Ball that cannot be collected like the others. This type of Poke Ball can only be found in Pokemon GO through completing Raid Battle and Team Rocket Grunt showdowns. They are used exclusively in situations where players earn an encounter with a wild Pokemon after completing a battle, with more being given as a reward for better performances.

Since players cannot collect these types of Poke Balls for themselves, the easiest way to find them is to challenge Team GO Rocket Grunts and complete solo 1-star Raid Battles.

