What are the new teams for Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff in Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover? (March 2023)

The March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event is currently going live in Pokemon GO across the world. This occasion marks the arrival of brand new shadow pocket monsters, along with changes to the teams of Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. Going forward, Giovanni's battle team will feature the powerful Shadow Regice.

Along with the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, Pokemon GO trainers will also be treated to the offerings of the Let's GO event. Shiny Meltan is currently available for lucky players to get their hands on. Furthermore, Ditto will also appear in the popular AR title with a new set of potential disguises.

Read on to learn more about the new teams of Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff, which are set to be released with the March 2023 Team GO Rocket Takeover event.

Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra will sport new teams with Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokemon GO

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event is scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will remain active until Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. As mentioned above, the Team GO Rocket Leaders and their Boss will sport different Shadow Pokemon.

#RisingHeroes We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/VCInQp0tff

A brand new Special Research story with a Super Rocket Radar will be available for players to claim and will remain so until the end of Season 10 Rising Heroes on June 1 at 10:00 am local time. Trainers can make use of this item to search for Giovanni and stand a chance to capture Shadow Regice.

The possible team combinations for Team GO Rocket leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra that Pokemon GO trainers will have to prepare for are as follows:

Team for Arlo

1st Pokemon: Teddiursa (obtainable, shiny variant might be encountered)

Teddiursa (obtainable, shiny variant might be encountered) 2nd Pokemon: Hypno, Blaziken, or Golurk

Hypno, Blaziken, or Golurk 3rd Pokemon: Scizor, Banette, or Luxray

Team for Cliff

1st Pokemon: Larvitar (obtainable, shiny variant might be encountered)

Larvitar (obtainable, shiny variant might be encountered) 2nd Pokemon: Skarmory, Kingdra, or Sceptile

Skarmory, Kingdra, or Sceptile 3rd Pokemon: Gyarados, Tyranitar, or Swampert

Team for Sierra

1st Pokemon: Murkrow (obtainable, shiny variant might be encountered)

Murkrow (obtainable, shiny variant might be encountered) 2nd Pokemon: Steelix, Swampert, or Staraptor

Steelix, Swampert, or Staraptor 3rd Pokemon: Charizard, Dragonite, or Houndoom

Pokemon GO trainers will need to beat all three Team GO Rocket Leaders if they wish to assemble the Super Rocket Radar through the aforementioned Special Research and locate the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni. With proper strategies and effective type counters, trainers shouldn't have too much trouble defeating the three Team GO Rocket Leaders.

Once trainers have the Rocket Radar assembled and activated, the Team GO Rocket Leaders can be encountered in both GO Rocket hot air balloons and at PokeStops that have been taken over by Team GO Rocket.

