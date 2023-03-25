Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research (March 2023): All tasks and rewards

The latest iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover is coming online around the world in Pokemon GO. Trainers can dip their toes into everything the event has to offer, including a Special Research story. Giovanni will now also bring Shadow Regice into battle.

A plethora of new Shadow Pokemon is now available. Players can encounter Shiny Shadow Pocket Monsters from Team GO Rocket Grunts.

The Let's GO event is currently live in Pokemon GO. It began on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 am and is set to end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. The occasion saw the arrival of a new set of disguises for Ditto. Players will also be able to encounter Shiny Meltan over the course of the event.

Read on to find out about all the tasks and rewards that are available in the Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research story.

Everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research in Pokemon GO

The Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research, 'From the Shadows,' revolves around Giovanni. Trainers can earn a chance to encounter him through a Super Rocket Radar. They will be able to claim this Special Research until June 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, when Season 10 Rising Heroes ends.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#RisingHeroes We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/VCInQp0tff

The available tasks and rewards for the Special Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 1 out of 5

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 5x Super Potion

Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 3x Revive

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 3x Mysterious Component

Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 2 out of 5

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Myserious Component

Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: - 1500 XP, 1000x Stardust, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 3 out of 5

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 1500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 4 out of 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Max Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 XP, 2x Golden Razz Berry

Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 5 out of 5

Claim Reward! - 1500 XP

Claim Reward! - 1500 XP

Claim Reward! - 1500 XP

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, 2x Silver Pinap Berry

As mentioned above, the latest chapter of Team GO Rocket Takeover will see Giovanni change his team composition from Registeel to Regice. The Team GO Rocket leaders will also have new Shadow Pokemon.

Trainers will have to adjust accordingly if they wish to quickly overcome these opponents.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world!



#RisingHeroes It’s time to GO, Trainers!The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world! It’s time to GO, Trainers!The Let’s GO event has kicked off around the world!#RisingHeroes https://t.co/sggC3uKO3g

For the Let's GO event, lucky trainers will be able to encounter a shiny variant of Meltan by triggering the Mystery Box. They can also come across a shiny variant of Ditto, which will be newly disguised as many Pocket Monsters in the wild.

Poll : 0 votes