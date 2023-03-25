Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research (March 2023): All tasks and rewards

The latest iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover is coming online around the world in Pokemon GO. Trainers can dip their toes into everything the event has to offer, including a Special Research story. Giovanni will now also bring Shadow Regice into battle.
A plethora of new Shadow Pokemon is now available. Players can encounter Shiny Shadow Pocket Monsters from Team GO Rocket Grunts.
The Let's GO event is currently live in Pokemon GO. It began on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 am and is set to end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. The occasion saw the arrival of a new set of disguises for Ditto. Players will also be able to encounter Shiny Meltan over the course of the event.
Read on to find out about all the tasks and rewards that are available in the Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research story.
Everything you need to know about the Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research in Pokemon GO
The Team GO Rocket Takeover Special Research, 'From the Shadows,' revolves around Giovanni. Trainers can earn a chance to encounter him through a Super Rocket Radar. They will be able to claim this Special Research until June 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time, when Season 10 Rising Heroes ends.
The available tasks and rewards for the Special Research are as follows:
Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 1 out of 5
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 5x Super Potion
- Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 3x Revive
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 500x Stardust, 3x Mysterious Component
Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 2 out of 5
- Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Myserious Component
- Catch 4 Shadow Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 1x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: - 1500 XP, 1000x Stardust, 1x Rocket Radar
Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 3 out of 5
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 1500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 1500 XP
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 1500 XP
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500x Stardust, 1x Super Rocket Radar
Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 4 out of 5
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Max Potion
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 10x Ultra Ball
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - 6x Max Revive
- Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 XP, 2x Golden Razz Berry
Pokemon GO: From the Shadows - Step 5 out of 5
- Claim Reward! - 1500 XP
- Claim Reward! - 1500 XP
- Claim Reward! - 1500 XP
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, 2x Silver Pinap Berry
As mentioned above, the latest chapter of Team GO Rocket Takeover will see Giovanni change his team composition from Registeel to Regice. The Team GO Rocket leaders will also have new Shadow Pokemon.
Trainers will have to adjust accordingly if they wish to quickly overcome these opponents.
For the Let's GO event, lucky trainers will be able to encounter a shiny variant of Meltan by triggering the Mystery Box. They can also come across a shiny variant of Ditto, which will be newly disguised as many Pocket Monsters in the wild.