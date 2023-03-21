How to get Mystery Box in Pokemon GO to catch Meltan and Shiny Meltan? (March 2023)

Pokemon GO's Season 10: Rising Heroes has laid an emphasis on Meltan and Melmetal from the very beginning. The upcoming Let's GO event does the same, along with affording trainers an opportunity to catch the shiny variant of the mythical creature. Over the course of the event, trainers will be able to catch the said pocket monster through the Mystery Box and as a Collection Challenge Reward.

The Let's GO event is scheduled to start on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time and will come to its conclusion on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Along with Shiny Meltan, players will have an increased chance of encountering XXS and XXL Meltan during the event.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Mystery Box and Meltan encounters

Pokemon GO trainers should follow the below-mentioned steps to acquire the Mystery Box in-game:

The best way to get your hands on the Mystery Box is by downloading the Pokemon HOME application on your device. Once you have installed the application, you will need to launch it and then sign in with your Nintendo Account.

Then launch the game and make your way to the in-game Settings. Go to the Connected Devices and Services option and then the Pokemon HOME option. Once there, click on the Sign in Nintendo option. Once this is done, you will be able to send pocket monsters from GO to HOME.

Click on the Send Pokemon option and you will get to select the pocket monster that you want to transfer. This will cost GO Transporter Energy, which recharges over time or can be replenished by utilizing PokeCoins. You can send the selected pocket monster once these requirements have been met.

Once this is done, open Pokemon HOME. You will get a prompt regarding whether you would like to receive the Pokemon. Choose Yes. You can then check your transferred Pokemon.

If these steps are followed correctly, the Mystery Box will automatically appear in the in-game inventory.

Getting Mystery Box and encountering Meltan (Image via Pokemon GO)

When players open a Mystery Box in Pokemon GO, Meltan will start appearing around the in-game character for the next hour. Trainers are advised to catch as many as possible in that given period, as it will go into a three-day cooldown once used.

After the three-day period ends, trainers can send another pocket monster from GO to HOME to use the Mystery Box again. During the Let's GO event, Niantic announced that the cooldown time for the item will be lowered.

Players will also be able to come across the shiny variant of Meltan when they use the Mystery Box during the event.

Pokemon GO trainers can evolve Meltan into Melmetal with the help of 400 Meltan Candy. Given that this is a lot, players are advised to use Pinap Berries once they have activated the Mystery Box.

Furthermore, trainers will also receive a 2x Transfer Candy bonus during the event.

