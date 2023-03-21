Can Meltan be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Meltan is a Mythical Pokemon that is quite rare to catch in Pokemon GO. Apart from the Let's GO, Meltan quest, trainers around the world can only encounter the pocket monster by getting their hands on a Mystery Box. Furthermore, even though Shiny Meltan is available in-game, catching it is an even trickier affair.

Introduced in Generation VII, Meltan is a Steel-type Mythical pocket monster that is also known as the Hex Nut Pokemon. According to Bulbapedia, it was first teased during the September Community Day in Pokemon GO and was finally showcased in September 2018.

Shiny Meltan is available in Pokemon GO but with a few caveats

Getting Mystery Box and encountering Meltan (Image via Pokemon GO)

As mentioned above, Pokemon GO trainers can get their hands on Shiny Meltan in the popular Niantic AR title. This unique variant sports a nut with a sepia tone instead of a golden hue. But Shiny Meltan does not spawn every time trainers trigger the Mystery Box.

Pokemon GO trainers can get their hands on the Mystery Box by linking their GO account to their Pokemon HOME account and sending a pocket monster from the former to the latter. Once they have done so and claimed the same in Pokemon HOME, they will find the Mystery Box in their in-game inventory.

Trainers can then interact with the Mystery Box to trigger Meltans spawning around the player's character in the overworld for 60 minutes. Players do not need to walk around for Meltan to spawn.

During the March 2023 Let's GO event, lucky players will be able to come across the shiny variant of Meltan when they trigger the Mystery Box. To further facilitate players' chances of encountering Shiny Meltan, the Mystery Box's cooldown period after each use will also be reduced during the Let's GO event.

The evolution of Meltan into Melmetal requires 400 Meltan Candy. Trainers should ensure they have enough Poke Balls, Pokemon Storage Box space, and Pinap Berries before they trigger the Mystery Box. The 2x Transfer Candy bonus of the Let's GO event will also help trainers amass the large amount of Candy required.

Melmetal is a formidable beast in Pokemon GO that trainers will surely like to have in their battle party. The upcoming event provides the perfect opportunity for them to get their hands on the Pokemon.

The Let's GO event is slated to begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 am local time and conclude on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Apart from getting a chance to encounter Shiny Meltan, the occasion will also refresh the set of pocket monsters that Ditto can disguise itself as in the wild.

It also changed the Five-Star Raid and Mega Bosses with the arrival of Incarnate Forme Thundurus and Mega Venusaur in the game. The Let's GO event also features an exclusive Collection Challenge, Field Research, and Special Research story for players to complete and reap rewards from.

