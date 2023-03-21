Pokemon GO Let's GO event: Event bonuses, wild encounters, raid bosses and more

One of the last major events in Pokemon GO for March 2023 is rolling out around the world, and fans are excited to dip their toes into everything that the developers have to offer. The Let's GO event is set to bring several exciting things, including event bonuses such as a decreased Mystery Box cooldown time, wild encounters like Grimer, raid bosses such as Mega Venusaur, and plenty more.

The Let's GO event is scheduled to begin in Pokemon GO on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10 am and will continue for a little more than a week, coming to an end on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will also house the upcoming iteration of the Team GO Rocket Takeover event that is slated to begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

This article jots down all the available event bonuses, wild encounters, raid bosses, and more that Pokemon GO players will enjoy once the Let's GO event becomes available in their timezones.

Everything you need to know about the event bonuses, wild encounters, raid bosses, and more during the Let's GO event in Pokemon GO

The wild encounters that will be available during the Let's GO event are as follows:

Diglett [shiny variant can be encountered]

Grimer [shiny variant can be encountered]

Snubbull [shiny variant can be encountered]

Corphish [shiny variant can be encountered]

Starly [shiny variant can be encountered]

Pansage [shiny variant can be encountered]

Pansear [shiny variant can be encountered]

Panpour [shiny variant can be encountered]

Roggenrola [shiny variant can be encountered]

Tympole [shiny variant can be encountered]

Litleo [shiny variant can be encountered]

Trubbish [shiny variant can be encountered] (rare encounter)

Galarian Stunfisk [shiny variant can be encountered] (rare encounter)

Goomy (rare encounter)

The wild encounters will also involve a new set of Ditto disguises for the Let's GO event. They are as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

The event bonuses for the Let's GO event will be as follows:

Trainers will have to wait less amount of time after opening the Mystery Box to use it again

Trainers will enjoy 2x Transfer Candy during the event

Trainers will have a better chance of encountering XXS and XXL Meltan

Trainers will have a better chance of coming across Ditto disguised as other pocket monsters in the wild

As noted by LeekDuck, the raid bosses that Pokemon GO trainers will be able to encounter during the Let's GO event will be as follows:

1-star Raids: Mareep [shiny variant can be encountered], Vanillite, Emolga, Cubchoo [shiny variant can be encountered], Dedenne [shiny variant can be encountered]

Mareep [shiny variant can be encountered], Vanillite, Emolga, Cubchoo [shiny variant can be encountered], Dedenne [shiny variant can be encountered] 3-star Raids: Raichu, Dewgong, Pilowsine, Eelektrik

Raichu, Dewgong, Pilowsine, Eelektrik 5-star Raids: Incarnate Forme Thundurus [shiny variant can be encountered] (from March 21 to March 28) | Lugia [shiny variant can be encountered] (from March 28 to April 10)

Incarnate Forme Thundurus [shiny variant can be encountered] (from March 21 to March 28) | Lugia [shiny variant can be encountered] (from March 28 to April 10) Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur [shiny variant can be encountered] (from March 21 to March 28) | Mega Alakazam [shiny variant can be encountered] (from March 28 to April 10)

Pokemon GO trainers will also be able to engage in an event-exclusive Collection Challenge, Field Research, and Special Research story with the Let's GO event. There are plenty of exciting things this week, and trainers will not want to miss out on the fun.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event, which is slated to begin on March 25, will see the appearance of a number of new Shadow Pokemon, including Giovanni wielding Shadow Regice instead of Shadow Registeel. Trainers will also get to engage in the GO Battle Day: Palmer, which is set to be held on March 25.

