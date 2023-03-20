Pokemon GO March 20-26 (2023): Let's GO event, Team GO Rocket Takeover, GO Battle Day, and more

The current week of Pokemon GO is stacked with plenty of exciting events for trainers to dive into. Shiny Melta is scheduled to be made available during the event, Ditto will have a new set of disguises to masquerade as, Giovanni will be bringing Shadow Regice to the battlefield, and plenty more.

Over the past few years, the developers at Niantic have sustained the hype and excitement of the Pokemon GO community for the popular AR title through regular updates and new content. In recent weeks, it has been somewhat hit-or-miss for Pokemon GO, with various events suffering from numerous technical issues that have plagued the overall gameplay experience.

This article jots down all the major highlights that Pokemon GO trainers will be able to enjoy in-game this week.

Everything you need to prepare for in Pokemon GO this week

pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/wRisingHe… With a ticket to this Season’s Let's GO! + TGR Takeover event, you can earn a new Professor Willow–inspired costume and an encounter with a Melmetal that knows the Charged Attack Double Iron Bash! With a ticket to this Season’s Let's GO! + TGR Takeover event, you can earn a new Professor Willow–inspired costume and an encounter with a Melmetal that knows the Charged Attack Double Iron Bash!pokemon-go.onelink.me/nBRb/wRisingHe… https://t.co/UlltTXKYlJ

1) Let's GO Event

The Let's GO Event will kick off on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and will remain accessible until Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. This event will allow trainers to encounter Shiny Meltan from the Mystery Box, which will have a reduced cooldown time after use.

March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box?



Let’s GO!



pokemongolive.com/post/lets-go-e…



#RisingHeroes All hands on deck, Trainers! Professor Willow’s research is running wild—literally!March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box?Let’s GO! All hands on deck, Trainers! Professor Willow’s research is running wild—literally!March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box? 👀Let’s GO!pokemongolive.com/post/lets-go-e…#RisingHeroes https://t.co/hMd2rtFsZn

Trainers will also have a better chance of coming across XXS and XXL Meltan. Furthermore, Pansage, Panpour, and Pansear will be available across the world as Field Research encounters and in the wild. Furthermore, with the Let's GO Event, Ditto will receive a brand new set of pocket monsters that it can disguise itself as.

To learn more about the event, interested readers should check out this article.

2) Team GO Rocket Takeover

The upcoming iteration of the Team GO Rocket Takeover will begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:00 am local time in Pokemon GO and will continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. The event will see Giovanni wielding Shadow Regice instead of Shadow Registeel in his battle party.

#RisingHeroes We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/VCInQp0tff

Over the course of the event, players will encounter Team GO Rocket members in PokeStops and balloons far more frequently. Additionally, they will also be able to use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokemon forget the Frustration move.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover event will mark the appearance of brand new Shadow Pokemon. To learn more about this, fans can check out this article.

3) Let's GO Battle Day - Palmer

The upcoming iteration of the Let's GO Battle Day will take place on March 25, 2023 from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm local time. With players able to engage in free, battle-themed Timed Research, they can also get their hands on gloves inspired by Palmer (Diamond / Pearl / Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl).

4) Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO will take place on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. The event is set to feature Litten in the limelight, with the Pokemon having an increased spawn rate in the wild. Trainers will also be able to enjoy 2x Catch Stardust during the event.

Litten Spotlight Hour (Image via Pokemon GO)

This week's Raid Hour in Pokemon GO will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 6:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. It will see Incarnate Form Thundurus appearing in Five-Star Raids during this hour.

5) GO Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule that Pokemon GO trainers will be able to enjoy in this week is as follows:

March 16 to March 23

Ultra League

Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

March 23 to March 30

Ultra League

Mountain Cup: Great League Edition

6) Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule

The current Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid bosses are as follows:

Ho-Oh (Five-Star Raid boss from March 8 to March 21)

Mega Medicham (Mega Raid boss from March 8 to March 21)

The upcoming Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid bosses are as follows:

Incarnate Thundurus Form (Five-Star Raid boss from March 21 to March 28)

Mega Venusaur (Mega Raid boss from March 21 to March 28)

Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.

#RisingHeroes Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise. Anyone can be a hero. Whether it’s helping someone cross the street or saving Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket, you have the power to make a difference!Get ready for Pokémon, events, and bonuses coming in March that will help your inner hero rise.#RisingHeroes https://t.co/kwkYsD8iTT

There are plenty of events and offerings that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy this week in the popular AR title. Keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same to learn more tips and tricks on how to tackle them.

