Pokemon Horizons Episode 19 recap: Double Battles and Baking

Pokemon Horizons' long progression to the Galar region has finally reached its apex with the series' 19th overall episode titled Alcremie's Truth. As the Rising Volt Tacklers touched down in Galar, fans got a little more insight into Murdock and his passion for cooking, baking, and creating confectionaries. However, there's a little bit of Pokemon battling to be enjoyed as well.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 19 seems to continue its recent focus on developing the series' core cast of heroes. From Dot to Friede and now Murdock, Horizons doesn't shy away from giving the Rising Volt Tacklers' various members time to relish in their respective backstories and personality quirks.

For Pokemon Horizons fans who may have missed the episode, it doesn't hurt to take a look at Episode 19's events as they unfolded.

What happened in Pokemon Horizons Episode 19?

Pokemon Horizons' 19th episode begins with the Rising Volt Tacklers setting down in the Galar region at last, specifically Motostoke City. From there, they decide to take a train to Hammerlocke to begin the search for Liko's grandmother with the hope that the Brave Asagi will avoid detection from the Explorers while docked in Motostoke.

Unfortunately, things don't go as planned, and the trains to Hammerlocke won't be running until the next day. In the meantime, Dot suggests that Liko and Roy stop by the Battle Cafe in town to snag her some Slurpuff cotton candy. Murdock joins the two young Pokemon Horizons heroes on the trip while Roy asks around about the black Rayquaza.

Roy is advised to meet with Kabu, the local gym leader and Hoenn region native, for additional information. The Pokemon Horizons heroes reach the Battle Cafe and learn that Slurpuff cotton candy can only be obtained by defeating the pastry chef Mitchell in a battle. Murdock recognizes Mitchell immediately and mentions that the two have a past.

Years ago, Mitchell and Murdock ran a bakery together, getting assistance from Milcery, which was the shop's mascot. Mitchell prized himself on his matcha cakes, while Murdock specialized in ruby cream cakes, and the two had a friendly rivalry to see who could bake the best treats.

Things changed when Milcery evolved into a Ruby Swirl Alcremie, which upset Mitchell, who had hoped it would evolve into a Matcha Cream Alcremie instead. This resulted in a heated argument that severed Mitchell and Murdock's relationship, and Murdock left the bakery with Alcremie.

Although Mitchell refuses to battle Murdock alone, Liko suggests that she team up with him for a double battle. Mitchell accepts, but not before warning the Pokemon Horizons protagonists that he won't go easy on them like he does his customers. Sprigatito and Alcremie enter the battlefield against Mitchell's Appletun and Slurpuff.

The battle doesn't begin on a great footing for Liko and Murdock, as Sprigatito is hit with a combo attack from Slurpuff and Appletun. Fortunately, Alcremie absorbs Slurpuff's Cotton Spores from Sprigatito before powering it up with the move Decorate. Right before the counterattack starts, Appletun and Slurpuff start creating baking ingredients.

The battle comes to a halt as Mitchell begins making desserts, leading Murdock to do the same with Alcremie. The two trainers and chefs commence with a full-blown bake-off. Doing so makes their Pokemon elated, and Liko points out that Alcremie simply wanted to bake pastries with Mitchell and Murdock again.

With this realization, Murdock is able to reconcile with Mitchell. As the Pokemon Horizons heroes relish this reunion, the group notices that Kabu has arrived at the Battle Cafe. Roy gets excited as his answers surrounding the mystery of the black Rayquaza appear to be close at hand.