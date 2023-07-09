Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Doubles tier list for July 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet kicked off with its Regulation D ruleset for competitive play on July 1, 2023. This ruleset allows a number of new Pocket Monsters from previous generations of the game into the competitive milieu of Generation IX. These include many starter and Legendary Pokemon, which were staples back in the day.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has brought with it a number of new Pocket Monsters native to Paldea, a host of new Items, changes to movesets as well as the brand new battle mechanic called Terrastalization. This has affected the viability of some of these older monsters.

This article looks at how some of the best creatures rank in competitive play with the arrival of Regulation D in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the Double Battle format specifically.

Best Pokemon for Doubles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in July 2023

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle Season 8 is now underway. It is the first to use Regulation D rules that allow for use of Regional Variants and Transferred PokémonDetails @ serebii.net/scarletviolet/… Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle Season 8 is now underway. It is the first to use Regulation D rules that allow for use of Regional Variants and Transferred PokémonDetails @ serebii.net/scarletviolet/… https://t.co/zrYcJhctny

There are a lot of Pokemon that work really well when it comes to double battles in Regulation D. However, they vary in their degree of viability. Based on that, the creatures have been divided into four main tiers: S, A, B, and C.

S-Tier

S-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Tornadus (Incarnate Forme)

Flutter Mane

Urshifu (Rapid-Strike)

The Pokemon in the S-Tier are expected to be the most picked as Regulation D takes off. The creatures on this list have excellent movepools and/or brilliant abilities that make them excellent offensive or supportive choices.

They are highly effective in setting up your team for success by boosting moves or simply knocking opponents out with strong offenses.

A-Tier

A-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ursaluna

Amoonguss

Cresselia

Heatran

Rillaboom

Landorus (Therian Forme)

The A-Tier Pocket Monsters are also highly viable critters that bring various abilities and movesets to the table. They could all easily get bumped up to the S-Tier as the metagame for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet develops further.

As you can see, only Flutter Mane and Amoongus remain in their respective tiers among the creatures allowed up to Regulation C. This speaks volumes about how radically the metagame will shift in the upcoming days.

B-Tier

B-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chien-Pao

Regieleki

Iron Hands

Chi-Yu

Iron Bundle

Dragonite

The Pokemon in the B-Tier are not bad, but they are outclassed by better options. You may still bring these monsters into the battle as they can keep up. In fact, if you can do something unique using the niche powers of these creatures, you might give yourself an edge over ardent followers of the meta.

C-Tier

C-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thunderous

Torcoal

Indeedee-F

Hisuian Goodra

Sneasler

Basculegion (Male)

Urshifu (Single-Strike)

Enamorus

Grimsnarl

Gholdengo

Glastrier

Landorus (Incarnate Forme)

Pelipper

Ting-Lu

The creatures in the C-Tier of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Regulation D are niche picks. They are often locked into specific strategies. These can work wonders when faced against staple picks during the season.

You must design strategies based on how you want to use creatures from this list. Therefore, if you are just getting started, it is recommended you stick with the Pokemon from S and A Tiers to get used to the Doubles format.

Special mention

Kingambit

Zapdos

Abamasnow

Arcanine

Baxcalibur

Gyarados

Garganacl

Roaring Moon

These are some respectable alternatives you can try to climb through the doubles ladder of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's current PvP scene. Most of them were highly viable in earlier rulesets of Generation IX. Some Pokemon in this list are still highly viable in the Singles format.

Poll : 0 votes