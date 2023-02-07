Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Flutter Mane PvP build

Paradox Pokemon have finally been allowed in the PvP battle scene of Scarlet and Violet. Given how powerful they are, this change has stirred up the competitive part of the games quite drastically.

Flutter Mane is one of the ancient Paradox forms that are exclusive to Scarlet. It is the ancient relative of Misdreavus, and can only be found in the post-game. The critter can only be found at night in Area Zero, but fortunately for players, the creature can spawn on all levels there. To obtain it in Pokemon Violet, you will have to trade it.

Flutter Mane has incredible stats and a very good offensive type combination, which makes it very suitable for both single and double-format PvP battles. This guide will tell you how to build your Pokemon with the right EVs, Nature, Moves and Items to dominate the ranked ladder.

Building Flutter Mane as a fast special attacker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Flutter Mane is a Ghost/Fairy-type pocket monster. While it has only one resistance, it gets three immunities: Normal, Fighting, and Dragon. Its defensive typing doesn't matter too much because it will not be able to withstand more than a couple of powerful neutral damage moves.

This critter, like the other Paradox Pokemon, has a base stat total of 570. Its best stats are its Speed, Special Attack, and Special Defense, at 135 each. The rest of its numbers are abysmal, to say the least, with 55 in each slot.

The best PvP build for Flutter Mane is as follows:

Ability: Protosynthesis

Protosynthesis Nature: Timid (+ Speed, -Attack)

Timid (+ Speed, -Attack) EVs: 4 HP / 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed

4 HP / 252 Special Attack / 252 Speed Moves: Dazzling Gleam + Shadow Ball + Tera Blast/Mystical Fire + Protect

Dazzling Gleam + Shadow Ball + Tera Blast/Mystical Fire + Protect Tera-Type: Fire

Fire Item: Focus Sash

Flutter Mane's PvP build explained

Flutter Mane's biggest strength lies in its Speed and Special Attack. It has to depend on outspeeding its opponents to deal as much damage as possible before it faints to a couple of strong physical attacks. It is best if you invest the 252 EVs in its Speed and Special Attack to make sure you go first and hit hard. A Timid nature will also help with this.

Let's talk about its weak defensive options and below-average HP stats. A Focus Sash will protect Flutter Mane from fainting in the first turn even if it is outsped by an opponent under the influence of Tailwind or Trick Room.

You will also want to pair Flutter Mane with a bulky support Pokemon like Indeedee-F or Amoonguss in double battles to redirect attacks or inflict status conditions on the opponent. This will make it stick around for as long as possible and deal damage to the opponent's Pokemon.

As for moves, Flutter Mane should have Shadow Ball and Dazzling Gleam to deal super-effective STAB damage to the opponent's Pokemon. Protect can save you on turns when you think the opponent might want to double down on the critter.

Tera Fire is the way to go with Flutter Mane as it takes care of its Steel weakness. For coverage, both Tera Blast and Mystical Fire are good options, with the latter also having a chance to lower the opponent's Special Defense.

By combining Flutter Mane with a supporting Pokemon that can redirect damage and a physical attacker like Garchomp at the back, you will have an excellent chance to win most battles with this build.

