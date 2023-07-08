Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Singles Tier List for July 2023

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Regulation D kicked off on July 1, 2023. This ruleset allows creatures from other regions, which are now accessible in the game thanks to Pokemon HOME's latest update, to participate in competitive battles. Starters and Legendary Pokemon from older generations are now viable options for your ranked ladder team.

That said, not all creatures are equally viable. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet adds a lot of nuance to battling with a hot of new items, new Paradox Pokemon, and a new battle gimmick, Terastallization.

Here is a tier list of some of the most optimal Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's singles ranked ladder.

Best Pokemon for Singles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in July 2023

Serebii.net @SerebiiNet



Details @ Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle Season 8 is now underway. It is the first to use Regulation D rules that allow for use of Regional Variants and Transferred PokémonDetails @ serebii.net/scarletviolet/… Serebii Update: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ranked Battle Season 8 is now underway. It is the first to use Regulation D rules that allow for use of Regional Variants and Transferred PokémonDetails @ serebii.net/scarletviolet/… https://t.co/zrYcJhctny

The best Pokemon for Singles in Regulation D will be divided across four tiers: S, A, B, and C. Creatures in the S-Tier are most useful in the widest variety of situations, while those in the C-Tier are powerful but in niche situations.

S-Tier

S-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hisuian Samurot

Flutter Mane

Great Tusk

Each of these Pokemon has great offensive stats, which fits well with the format's fast-paced playstyle. They have diverse movepools and useful abilities. They are also relatively easy to use.

The Pokemon in the S-tier are self-sufficient and can almost always guarantee to take out at least a couple of critters on the opponent's side. Their stats are such that they don't need to rely on setup moves.

A-Tier

A-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kingambit

Gholdengo

Iron Valiant

Dragonite

Baxcalibur

Landorus (Therian Forme)

A-tier Pokemon could very easily be S-tier. As the metagame progresses, they can easily find a spot in the highest tiers of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They have solid movesets and can hold their own in battle. However, they are currently slightly less reliable than the S-tier Pokemon.

B-Tier

B-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)

Corviknight

Zapdos

Garchomp

Heatran

Sneasler

B-Tier Pokemon have the potential to be great, but they are outclassed by other Pokemon of their respective types. However, if you don't have access to other Pocket Monsters of this type, they are definitely viable options.

B-Tier Pokemon are good backup options if you want to take your opponent by surprise. This is because most trainers would want to use S and A-tier creatures. With the number of options available in this tier, you can find interesting meta-breaking options.

C-Tier

C-Tier Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Iron Bundle

Garganacl

Roaring Moon

Dragapult

Hydreigon

Glimmora

Rotom Wash

Iron Hands

Meowscarada

Chi-Yu

Chien-Pao

Mimikyu

Each of the creatures in this build can perform well. The only catch is that they need specific conditions to stand out. Each has to be built in a certain way and set up properly to yield the expected results.

Unless you are really confident, it might be difficult to get success using them. You are much better off using one of the higher tier Pokemon in this list who are easier to use.

There are also other picks outside of this list that you can use to gain success and climb the ranked ladder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Singles competitive format.

Poll : 0 votes