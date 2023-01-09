How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Pokemon GO developers have announced the Spotlight Hour for the month of January. Trainers are seen as extremely happy about the upcoming events on the platform, with the first Spotlight Hour of the month featuring the highly anticipated Alolan Sandshrew. Now Swirlix is entering the Spotlight Hours this January 10, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Swirlix is a fairy-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO and is infamous for its unconventional evolving method. The Gen 6 fighter originates from the Kalos region and is an underwhelming performer on the platform. There is also a chance of encountering a Shiny Swirlix during the upcoming Spotlight Hour.

That said, many trainers actively look for the proper way to evolve their Swirlix into a Slurpuff. Below is everything you need to know about it.

Swirlix has a sleek way of evolving into a Slurpuff in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainers can use the Buddy System and travel a certain distance to evolve their Swirlix into a Slurpuff. While that is the go-to way of evolving the Pocket Monster, one can skip it, assign Swirlix as the buddy Pokemon, and just feed it in-game snacks for the same effect. Feeding your buddy Swirlix in-game treats can also result in the desired evolution.

Buddy System steps that trainers are advised to follow for the evolution of Swirlix:

Trainers should first set Swirlix as their Buddy Pokemon. To do so, one can navigate to the Buddy button and set Swirlix as their traveling partner.

After setting the Buddy Pokemon as Swirlix, trainers are advised to feed it in-game snacks. Any in-game treats, either berries or poffins, will do. Trainers are required to feed a minimum of 25 of them to the Pocket Monster.

After feeding it 25 in-game snacks, Pokemon GO trainers will need 50 candy to initiate the evolution process. One has to navigate to Swirlix's Pokemon page and click on the evolve button to start the evolution mechanism.

After completing all the steps successfully, trainers will finally get their hands on an evolved Slurpuff.

While it might look hard for some, it is fairly easy to evolve your Swirlix into a Slurpuff. Additionally, other Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO require more complicated ways to evolve when compared to the aforementioned steps.

More on Swirlix and Slurpuff

Swirlix

Initially found in the Kalos region (Gen 6), the Fairy-type Swirlix is known for its cute look resembling cotton candy. Its maximum CP is 1333, with 109 Attack Power, 119 Defense Power, and 158 Stamina Power Stats. Despite its low and unattractive stats, it is vulnerable only to Poison and Steel-Type moves.

Slurpuff

The fairy-type Slurpuff, just like Swirlix, is also originally from the Kalos region (Gen 6). It has a maximum CP of 2486. Again, similar to its unevolved form, it is only vulnerable to Poison and Steel-type moves but can resist Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type attacks fairly well.

The best moveset for this fighter is a combination of Tackle and Play Rough (10.47 DPS). Boosted by cloudy weather, Slurpuff' stats include 168 Attack Power, 163 Defense Power, and 193 Stamina Power, making it an average performer in Pokemon GO battles.

