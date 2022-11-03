How to evolve Swirlix in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

After Pokemon GO's Dia De Muertos event this year, many trainers likely obtained at least one Swirlix. This Fairy-type Pokemon can evolve into Slurpuff but requires an unconventional method to do so.

Trainers cannot simply feed candy to Swirlix to evolve it in Pokemon GO. Instead, they have to use a combination of the Buddy System and a sizable number of treats. It also goes without saying that they will need Swirlix candy to initiate the evolution.

To be specific, players will need 50 Swirlix candy and at least 25 treats of some form to evolve Swirlix. This can be berries of any type or Poffins.

When Swirlix receives enough treats, it will be good and ready to evolve into Slurpuff.

Slurpuff doesn't offer much when it comes to combat in Pokemon GO

Swirlix and its evolution Slurpuff in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Though Swirlix's evolution process in Pokemon GO is different, it isn't too complex.

Trainers won't need to use the Buddy System and travel if they don't want to. They can simply set Swirlix as their buddy and feed it some tasty snacks. This certainly fits the Cotton Candy Pokemon's personality, as it just loves having plenty to eat.

Players can follow the steps below to evolve Swirlix using the Buddy System:

Set Swirlix as your Buddy Pokemon. This can be achieved by tapping your trainer portrait and the Buddy button to select Swirlix as your traveling companion. Once Swirlix is your set Buddy Pokemon, start feeding it treats. You'll need to feed it 25 treats of any kind, including berries or Poffins. Ensure you have fed Swirlix 25 treats and have 50 candy. Open Swirlix's Pokemon page and tap the evolve button. You should now be the proud owner of a brand-new Slurpuff.

Slurpuff admittedly doesn't offer much when it comes to combat in Pokemon GO, but it should perform decently in low-level raids. As a Fairy-type Pokemon, it should battle particularly well against Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type opponents.

Slurpuff may also have some traction in specialty cup formats in Pokemon GO's Battle League, though other Fairy-type Pokemon tend to outperform it in this role.

If nothing else, obtaining Slurpuff should be a step toward the completion of one's Pokedex. The Pokemon also received the move Fairy Wind on September 1, 2022, which has improved its battle capabilities somewhat.

Slurpuff also has access to non-Fairy-type moves like Energy Ball and Flamethrower. These moves can give it limited type coverage against certain opponents like Steel, Water, Grass, and Ground-type foes.

At the end of the day, what a Pokemon GO trainer decides to do with their evolved Slurpuff is up to them. If they don't use it in battle, they can always keep it as their Buddy Pokemon just to have some company. There's also the prospect of trading it to fellow players who may be searching for it.

Regardless, once trainers have evolved their Swirlix, they'll be equipped with the necessary knowledge to do so again if they need to.

Players should just be sure not to waste all of their treats on evolving Swirlix. They may need them to increase the Buddy Level of their other Pokemon.

Poll : 0 votes