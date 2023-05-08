10 popular Galar Pocket Monsters still missing in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO may possess over 700 distinct species of Pocket Monsters, but the job of catching up to the main series of titles is far from finished. Many creatures from some of the more recent game generations are still missing from the mobile offering, though there are some exceptions. The Galar region, for instance, only has roughly 15 Pocket Monsters in GO, leaving quite a bit to be desired.

Ever since the first few creatures from this area made their way to Pokemon GO, fans have asked for more. It certainly seems strange that although Niantic could introduce more Galar region species, the developers have been holding back and introducing some Pocket Monsters from Paldea in the meantime.

With so many Pokemon from the former left to enter Pokemon GO, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the most popular picks among fans.

10 Galar region Pocket Monsters Pokemon GO fans still want to see in-game

1) Galar Starter Pokemon

Although Pokemon GO has received a few Galar region creatures of note, three of the most popular ones have remained out of the mobile title. Specifically, the area's Starters — Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble — still haven't appeared. Such entities tend to be one of the biggest draws of any generation when it comes to Pokemon games, and it's surprising that the starting trio for Galar still isn't in GO, even though Sword and Shield debuted over three years ago.

Given the popularity of those three entities' final evolutions in Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon, it's a shame that they haven't arrived in the mobile title thus far.

2) Corviknight

Given the popularity of the Flying/Steel-type meta in Pokemon GO, it's not surprising that creatures like Skarmory are quite beloved. However, the introduction of Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight can present a fantastic alternative.

Not only does the Pocket Monster this entry is dedicated to benefit from great attack and defense stats when it's fully evolved, but this Pokemon would likely have a great potential set of moves to learn to match. Plus, Corviknight just looks spectacular in general.

3) Coalossal

Visually, Coalossal has a great appearance that blends the stony intimidation of Golem with the burning lava of creatures like Magcargo or even Groudon. This entity may breathe new life into the Fire-type meta in Pokemon GO if given the opportunity, as other Rock/Fire Pocket Monsters like Magcargo have fallen short of the mark when it comes to current battle formats.

Coalossal may not be a creature with great speed in the mainline games, but this Rock/Fire-type creature's attack and defense stats would serve it well in GO.

4) Grimmsnarl

Fairy may be the most recent elemental type to arrive in the Pokemon series, but it has been resoundingly popular in GO. This is because creatures that fall in this category possess the ability to take on Dragon-type creatures. Entities like Tapu Lele, Togekiss, Gardevoir, Xerneas, and Zacian have become popular for this very reason. This is why the developers should expand the Fairy meta even further with Grimmsnarl.

Considering this creature would be the lone Dark/Fairy creature in the mobile title, it may present interesting new team combinations for players who appreciate what the latter type offers.

5) Duraludon

This may not be the most popular creature in Galar, but Duraludon has a lot of upside thanks to its stalwart defensive stats. Given the fact that Pokemon GO's PvP formats reward bulky and defensive species, it would likely be a natural fit for the mobile title — at least in GO Battle League. Its Dragon/Steel-typing might also give trainers who don't have Dialga yet a nice alternative for battles on occasion. There's no guarantee that Duraludon will be a smash hit in the meta, but it's certainly worth a try.

6) Dragapult

It's no secret that Pokemon GO fans love their Dragon and Ghost types, and Dragapult represents the best of both elements. It may not exactly be as strong as Giratina, but this entity has the stats to rumble with many legendary or mythic Pocket Monsters.

With highly impressive speed stats and quality attack stats as well, Dragapult may need some tweaking to fit into Pokemon GO's battle system. However, there's little doubt that it would be incredibly popular if this creature made its way into the mobile title.

7) Urshifu

A versatile legendary with plenty of upsides, this creature would be both an intriguing and capable inclusion to Pokemon GO. Depending on the martial arts style Urshifu is using, it will take on different elemental combinations, such as being a Fighting/Dark type in Single Strike Style and a Fighting/Water one in Rapid Strike. It's unclear as to how trainers would be able to use this entity's multiple battle styles in Pokemon GO fights, but Niantic can surely come up with some form of workaround, as it has done so for other legendary creatures in the past.

8) Cursoloa

Considered one of the saddest Pocket Monsters in the franchise when its lore is taken into account, Cursola is nonetheless a capable Ghost type in Pokemon GO. It sports great attack stats for both physical and special attacks in the main series, which would likely make this entity a compelling niche pick for PvE and PvP in Niantic's mobile title. This Pocket Monster probably wouldn't dethrone top-tier Ghost types like Gengar, Giratina, Lunala, etc., but it should be a particularly interesting creature in PvP formats — like the Great League — or some of the many specialty ones.

9) Toxtricity

It isn't very often that the Pokemon series receives an Electric/Poison-type creature, but Toxtricity shows that the developers may want to do so more often. The Punk entity has plenty to appreciate, including its attack and special attack stats.

Not only does it look pretty great, Toxtricity also benefits from one of the more unique elemental type combinations in recent memory. This may very well make it a compelling pick in certain situations in Pokemon GO, but Niantic would have to implement the creature and its prior evolution Toxel.

Furthermore, the latter evolves into two different Toxtricity forms (Amped and Low Key) depending on its nature. Since natures aren't really a part of Pokemon GO, Niantic would likely need some way to introduce the different forms and how they operate via evolution.

10) Eternatus

Pokemon GO has already introduced the "hero" Pocket Monsters of the Galar region in Zacian in Zamazenta, albeit without their Crowned Forms. However, the overarching antagonist of the Sword and Shield games is still missing in this mobile title. Eternatus is a Poison/Dragon-type legendary responsible for creating the Gigantamax phenomena and hails from beyond the stars, arriving in the world of Pokemon via a meteor that crashed in Galar 20,000 years ago.

Not only does this entity look incredibly unique, but it also has one of the most compelling lore entries of an antagonist in the series. Niantic may not introduce its unique Eternamax form right away, but trainers would likely be thrilled with the creature's base version being added to this game, at the very least.

