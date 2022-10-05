"GO Battle League is just plain terrible": Pokemon GO community discusses the Timed Research

As part of Pokemon GO's Season of Light, a new set of Timed Research tasks were released for players to participate in for rewards. Niantic initially intended for these tasks to keep track of a mobile gamer's progress over the ongoing GO Battle League season. However, several players have voiced their dissatisfaction with the research's rewards and the PvP league at large.

Redditor u/ploozia responded to a recent post on the r/pokemongo subreddit criticizing the game's Timed Research centered on PvP:

In the original post, Lightz29 wanted to know if any other trainers had given up after one battle. Redditors responded stating that they'd either given up on PvP entirely or were grinding through it in a miserable fashion.

Redditors react to the stressful climb of Season of Light's Timed PvP Research in Pokemon GO

This is far from the first time Niantic has received criticism for Pokemon GO's Battle League research tasks, but recent Reddit posts seem to be highly dissatisfied with the current PvP experience in particular. Many commenters on Lightz29's post remarked that they saw the incredibly high goals and didn't think the grind in GO Battle League was worth the reward.

The accompanying image to the post shows the first page of the Season of Light's Battle League rewards, which includes the requirements to win 70-100 trainer battles overall during the season. Considering this first step of the five-step Timed Research questline only rewards Great Balls, a move TM, and 5,000 Stardust, commenters stated that it seemed pointless to win so many matches for such a paltry reward.

In addition to the low item rewards, many Pokemon GO players have commented in recent days that the Legendary Creatures rewarded to PvP victors have also not been worth the stress. Some players have observed that they've received fewer Legendary Pokemon during the PvP season, and the ones they have received have been lower in quality than in previous seasons.

Other players remarked that certain formats of GO Battle League only being available at certain times had been a drain on their willpower. Furthermore, commenters have pointed out issues with lag, Pokemon GO trainers who pay exorbitant amounts of money to max out their teams' stats and CP in the meta, and more. Some Redditors even recommended going on a losing streak just to be able to compete with opponents of comparable skill.

This isn't the first time Pokemon GO has had complaints levied at its PvP and the in-game tasks attached to it. However, it appears as though Niantic has no intentions of changing their current strategy for GO Battle League. Perhaps if enough players speak up with their objections, things may change for the better. However, there's no hard data on how many players are currently upset with the way PvP and Time-Limited Research are structured.

It remains to be seen if Niantic is willing to listen to the criticisms of its fanbase when it comes to making Pokemon GO tweaks. No game is perfect, but the recent negative reception aimed at the popular mobile title hasn't abated, and it may not be long before the developers need to step in and address the criticism.

