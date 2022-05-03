Pokemon Generation IX leaks potentially show new forms of Oddish and Gloom

Will Oddish and Gloom be getting new forms in Pokemon Generation IX?

With the new game approaching, many fans have theorized which regional variants might be added to the franchise. Often, Pokemon that may be overlooked or are not as strong can see new life with their regional forms, like Weezing or Muk.

These potential Oddish and Gloom forms certainly have fans talking.

Generation I Pokemon potentially getting new form

This leak originated from 4chan, and it looks like Oddish will potentially have a new form. The new designs for it and Gloom make them appear more like pineapples.

In theory, this would fit the tropical setting of Scarlet and Violet, supposed to be based on the Iberian Peninsula (Portugal and Spain).

Unfortunately, though, it looks like the validity of this leak has been heavily contested on Twitter. Soul Silver Art, who has a history of analyzing leaks, claims that this is most likely false.

SoulSilverArt @soulsilverart Design is very GF though.Same as Pokemon GO 3D model too🧐🙃 What’s crazy is I could see this being real over the“quaxly concept”.Oddish line hasn’t gotten anything since Gen2-& beta 3D renders kinda look like this.But,SV is way beyond this by now & honestly it’s totally fakeDesign is very GF though.Same as Pokemon GO 3D model too🧐🙃 What’s crazy is I could see this being real over the“quaxly concept”.Oddish line hasn’t gotten anything since Gen2-& beta 3D renders kinda look like this.But,SV is way beyond this by now & honestly it’s totally fake😂Design is very GF though.Same as Pokemon GO 3D model too🧐🙃😇 https://t.co/s4MSoVK0it

The Scarlet Herring has also seemingly taken credit for the Oddish and Gloom leaks, although there is little concrete proof.

The Scarlet Herring @scarlet_herring Been a while since this last leak I’ve made was a lot more detailed. Hate to break it to everyone but pineapple Oddish is fake. Be on the watch for more scarlet herrings :) Been a while since this last leak I’ve made was a lot more detailed. Hate to break it to everyone but pineapple Oddish is fake. Be on the watch for more scarlet herrings :) https://t.co/Yw4U6VLsxT

The Scarlet Herring’s Twitter account seems dedicated to making false leaks. The Twitter account’s bio even states:

“I like making fake leaks.”

This isn’t even the only questionable leak that has surfaced recently. Another one involving a regional form of Diglet has also been floating around the internet.

This Diglet, normally a Ground-type, seems to be more based on a geyser. It also looks like it’s another fake leak, however.

Diglet was already the recipient of a regional form recently. In Generation VII, both Diglet and Dugtrio received Alolan forms, giving them the Steel-type along with their usual Ground-type.

This comes with much speculation about potential evolutions for the starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly).

While no official release date has been given, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is supposed to release late in the year. This means it will probably be some time before accurate leaks of the game are being given.

Any leak, however, should be taken with a grain of salt, regardless of when the title’s released.

