Who are the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players had a very exciting reveal for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With such a great trailer, the Pokémon reveal has players questioning exactly who/what the starters in the new generation will be.

Luckily in the trailer, players were shown exactly which Pokemon they would have to choose from. But what can we expect from these new starters? Just who are they and what kind of abilities will they have?

Players will be able to choose from three brand new starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the newly released trailer, players were treated to a brief reveal of the three new Pokémon. As in previous generations, these Pokémon consist of a Grass, Fire and Water type Pokémon.

The choices players get this time is between a cat, a crocodile, and a duck. Of course, that’s not their real names.

The Pokémon the players can choose from are:

Sprigatito

Sprigatito is a cute Grass Type cat Pokémon new to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Grass

Grass Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Grass Cat Pokémon Height: 1'4"

1'4" Weight: 9 lbs.

9 lbs. Ability: Overgrow

Overgrow The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.

A cute cat Pokémon, Sprigatito seems to fit the mold of what players can expect of a Grass Cat Pokemon creation. The attention-seeking aspect of the Pokémon seems to fit the real-life description of a cat and it will certainly be popular as a starter for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fuecoco

This red Fire Croc Pokémon is sure to warm the hearts of players. (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Fire

Fire Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Fire Croc Pokémon Height: 1'4"

1'4" Weight: 21.6 lbs.

21.6 lbs. Ability: Blaze

Blaze The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.

As a starter in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players can only tell from the promotional image that this Fire Croc is going to do whatever it feels like. From its description, it seems like it will do things the way it pleases, when it wants to do so.

Fuecoco fits well with a Fire Type for having that fiery ambition to do things the way they see fit.

Quaxly

This blue-footed duck is a great fit for players who prefer a water starter. (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Type: Water

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Duckling Pokémon Height: 1'8"

1'8" Weight: 13.4 lbs.

13.4 lbs. Ability: Torrent

Torrent The earnest and tidiest Duckling Pokémon.

A Duckling Pokémon that looks surprisingly like Donald Duck, this Pokémon states it is tidy and earnest. Being tidy would certainly be important with those white feathers, and players will probably see some pretty fun animations if the way it looks now is any indication.

For players looking for a fun water type, Quaxly seems to fit the bill.

No matter what, all the starters seem amazing in their own way

With the start of every new Pokémon generation there’s always a talk of starters and how they will be. However, no matter what players choose, they all seem to be a good choice for now.

When more details are released about each one, players will be able to make a more informed decision, but for now, players will have to go based on love at first sight in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

