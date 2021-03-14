Top 3 Grass starter Pokemon of all time

Whether fans have always loved Grass-type Pokemon or grew on them over time, no trainer can deny the massive part they have played in the PokeWorld.

A Grass-type Pokemon is usually a staple on any good trainer's team. The Grass-type, along with Fire and Water-type Pokemon, all on one team can create a great trio that will do well in any battle.

With over 100+ Grass-type Pokemon, it is no surprise that they are beloved for not only their power but for their excellent designs. Players can't meet every other wonderful Grass-type until they pick their starter. So here's the top three Grass-type Pokemon starters of the franchise!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views and opinions.

Three best Grass starter Pokemon ever

#3 - Rowlet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation VII, Rowlet is a dual-type Pokemon: Grass and Flying. It is one of two “bird” Pokemon starters featured in the franchise, Torchic being the other and Piplup surprisingly not being added to that list.

Rowlet is categorized as the “Grass Quill Pokemon,” a title it shares by itself. It has two great evolutions as well, Dartrix and Decidueye.

Besides having a base stat of 320, the highest on this list, Rowlet also owns the title of being the only flying egg group starter of the Pokemon franchise.

#2 - Bulbasaur

Image via The Pokemon Company

The original Grass-type starter, Bulbasaur is and has always been a huge fan favorite. Being the first Grass-type starter of many, it will always have a special place in the hearts of Pokemon lovers.

This Grass and Poison-type Pokemon is known as the “Seed Pokemon.” Bulbasaur and its evolutionary line, including Ivysaur and Venusaur, are all in the “Monster and Grass” egg group. Bulbasaur was met early in the franchise when he was caught in episode ten of the first season of the Pokemon anime.

With moves like Poison Powder and Seed Bomb, Bulbasaur packs a punch and is a reliable starter. It is known to be so prominent in different parts of the world that in countries like Niue that Bulbasaur, along with a few other Pokemon, received its federal commemorative one-dollar coin.

#1 - Turtwig

Image via The Pokemon Company

It may be a tortoise, but the fanfare didn’t pour in slowly at all for this Grass-type starter Pokemon.

Introduced in Generation IV as a Sinnoh region starter, Turtwig is known as the “Tiny Leaf Pokemon,” the only one in its category. It has two incredible evolutions throughout its journey.

The first evolution is into Grotle, and then to the ever so powerful Torterra. Turtwig and its evolutionary line are all in the “Monster and Grass” egg group.

Turtwig has a base stat of 318, the same as Bulbasaur and Chikorita. It has the opportunity of being the only starter Pokemon in the franchise to know a stat-raising move when originally given to its trainer.