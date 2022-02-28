Can Pokemon GO's Shiny Granbull be caught?

A Fairy-type Pokemon that evolves from Snubbull, Granbull has some applications in Pokemon GO with regards to PvP.

As a member of the small but growing group of Fairy-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Granbull can be considered a decent pick against Fighting, Dark, and Dragon-type Pokemon.

As one of the few Dragon-type counters aside from Ice-types, Granbull's Fairy-type provides it some upside in battle, especially PvP. Since this is the case, trainers may be curious if Granbull has a shiny form available for capture.

The answer is slightly complicated, as Granbull does indeed have a shiny form, but it isn't capturable on its own.

Pokemon GO: How to obtain Shiny Granbull

Shiny Granbull's model in Pokemon GO (Image via Youtube user JEFCtv)

Although many Pokemon in Pokemon GO have shiny forms available, not all of them can be captured in encounters. This tends to happen more often to Pokemon who are evolved, and this is the case for Granbull. For trainers to obtain a Shiny Granbull, they'll instead need to capture a shiny version of its previous evolution, Snubbull.

A Johto region native, Snubbull was introduced into the game along with many of the Pokemon in its region in February 2017. Its shiny form was introduced in August 2018 after the reworking of Field Research tasks and rewards.

Appearing in many different ways, catching a shiny Snubbull means players have some options in acquiring one. They can catch a shiny in the wild, hatch one from an egg, capture one after defeating it in a raid, or receive it as a reward from field research.

Snubbull doesn't tend to appear all that often in the wild, though it was recently featured as part of Pokemon GO's Johto Tour event. This increased the appearance of Johto region Pokemon throughout the game for multiple days, but ended as of February 27 at 9.00 pm local time.

If players did manage to catch a shiny Snubbull during the Johto Tour, they simply need to feed it 50 candies to evolve it into a Shiny Granbull.

However, if Snubbull's shiny form hasn't presented itself to players yet, they'll need to be diligent. By using incense and standard lure modules, trainers may be able to increase the chance that Snubbull will appear in the wild if it is nearby.

Furthermore, trainers should keep an eye on the changing egg hatching pools of Pokemon, the game's raid boss rotation, and the rewards for field research to see if Snubbull will appear.

In the event it does appear in one or more of these facets, Pokemon GO trainers should seek it out as often as possible to maximize the chance that a shiny will present itself.

Edited by Ravi Iyer