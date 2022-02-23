Can Pokemon GO's Lanturn be shiny?

With the release of Pokemon GO Tour: Johto in just a few days, many players wonder which Pokemon from the region will appear in their rare shiny variants and which ones will not. Lanturn, the Light Pokemon, originates from the Johto region and will be more plentiful for the event.

Lanturn was one of the many new Pokemon added to the franchise in the second generation and debuted in Pokemon Gold and Silver for the Gameboy Color. Though it has not had many vital roles in the anime, a trainer named Dorian used his Lanturn to defeat Ash's Totodile in the anime.

Although every shiny Pokemon is made available in the main series of video games, Niantic adds these rare variants to Pokemon GO sporadically. With this being the case, users will need to know if the specific shiny Pokemon is present in the mobile game before they begin hunting for one.

Shiny Lanturn in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Chinchou and Lanturn as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Touch, Tap, Play)

Luckily, shiny variants of both Lanturn and its pre-evolved form, Chinchou, can be found and captured in Pokemon GO. For the cost of fifty Chinchou candies, gamers can evolve their Shiny Chinchou into a Shiny Lanturn as well.

They are more likely to find a Shiny Chinchou over its Lanturn variant in Pokemon GO due to how much more rare evolved Pokemon are to discover in the wild. However, if a Raid or other similar event is done for Lanturn, this will be the easiest way for players to add its shiny iteration to their collection.

Gamers looking to add a shiny Water-type Pokemon like Chinchou or Lanturn to their collection should go where Pokemon of the type are more common. Places like busy harbors, beaches, and docks are some of the best places to find and catch Water-type Pokemon, so it is recommended for users to start hunting there.

Through the use of items like Lure Modules and Incenses, players can increase the spawn rate of Pokemon in the area. While there is no way they can directly increase the likelihood of a shiny Pokemon spawning normally, these items decrease the time it would take for one to spawn.

Increasing spawn rates are gamers' best chances of finding shiny Pokemon. This is why Spotlight Hour events can sometimes yield multiple shiny Pokemon for players despite the event not increasing the chance for one to spawn. When hunting shiny Pokemon, trainers should always have these items.

In summation, knowing that Lanturn and Chinchou have their shiny variants available in Niantic's mobile game, players can now hunt for them. Those looking to catch these shiny Pokemon should begin hunting in places where Water-type Pokemon typically spawn.

From there, using Lure Modules and Incenses can speed up this process.

