Pokemon GO: Giratina weaknesses and counters

Giratina, the vicious ruler of the Distortion World, is one of Pokemon GO's most powerful Legendary Pokemon. Although it possesses two different forms, Altered and Origin form, it remains a hybrid Ghost/Dragon-type Pokemon.

As a member of Sinnoh's Creation Trio alongside Dialga and Palkia, Giratina is incredibly strong compared to many Pokemon of its type in Pokemon GO. Its popularity means it appears quite often in Niantic's raid rotation.

Giratina's combat strength makes it one of the most popular PvP picks in the current meta, leading to a substantial amount of counter-play from trainers.

Countering Giratina has become a time-honored tradition for trainers hoping to progress substantially in a PvP season's ladder.

Top Giratina counters in Pokemon GO

As a Dragon/Ghost-type Pokemon, Giratina has five distinct weaknesses in Pokemon GO. These are Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves.

When wielded by Pokemon that match their typing to these moves, all five will deal bonus damage from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This increases the super effective damage to Giratina even more.

Considering Giratina is a tough Pokemon to defeat, trainers will want every point of damage in order to defeat it quickly.

If trainers are taking on Giratina in a raid, it's highly recommended to bring along fellow players for help. Furthermore, if players have the available Mega Energy, they should definitely utilize any Mega Evolutions available to them, especially for Pokemon that have a type advantage against Giratina.

Sadly, Pokemon GO trainers battling Giratina in the PvP arena won't be able to use Mega Evolutions and will have to stick to other counter Pokemon.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon that are capable of dealing high damage to Giratina. The list is not definitive, but these moves and Pokemon represent the top picks when it comes to battling the Renegade Pokemon:

Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Bite (Dark-type)

Dragon Breath (Dragon-type)

Powder Snow (Ice-type)

Dragon Tail (Dragon-type)

Ice Fang (Ice-type)

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Hex (Ghost-type)

Charm (Fairy-type)

Charge Moves

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Foul Play (Dark-type)

Payback (Dark-type)

Crunch (Dark-type)

Dragon Claw (Dragon-type)

Weather Ball (Ice) (Ice-type)

Outrage (Dragon-type)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type)

Draco Meteor (Dragon-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Avalanche (Ice-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Pokemon

Mega Gengar

Mega Houndoom

Mega Absol

Mega Gyarados

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Charizard X

Mega Altaria

Rayquaza

Palkia

Salamence

Darkrai

Dialga

Zekrom

Garchomp

Haxorus

Reshiram

Dragonite

Zacian

Weavile

Yveltal

Mamoswine

Galarian Darmanitan

Hoopa

Kyurem

Chandelure

Latios

