Pokemon GO: Johto Battle Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards

Along with the Johto Tour comes a special battle challenge for trainers in Pokemon GO. This event commemorates Generation II and therefore, is showcasing many beloved Pokemon from the Johto region.

Every shiny Pokemon from Johto will be available in the wild, and there will be many other perks for those who’ve purchased a ticket. This battle challenge, though, will be a great way to stock up on resources and rewards.

Special event where trainers can get encounters with many Johto Pokemon

The research for this battle challenge will take place in eleven steps. Observant fans might be able to recognize the theme between them.

Fortunately, all trainers can participate in this battle challenge regardless of whether or not they’ve bought a ticket for the Johto Tour, so long as they complete it before 9 PM local time.

Each step and the rewards that come with them are as follows:

Step 1 of 11

Power up Pokemon three times: Fast TM

Evolve three Pokemon: Charged TM

Use Charged TM: 5 Max Revives

If done completely, trainers will get a Lucky Egg, 500 XP and 500 Stardust.

Step 2 of 11

Defeat the Flying Go Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

After this, trainers will receive 1,000 XP, Gligar and a Max Revive.

Step 3 of 11

Defeat the Bug GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

For this task, trainers will get 1,000 XP, Heracross and a Max Revive.

Step 4 of 11

Defeat the Normal GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

After this is done, the trainer will get 1,000 XP, a Max Revive and Jigglypuff.

Misdrevaus can be encountered by trainers who beat the Ghost Gym trainer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 5 of 11

Defeat the Ghost GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion.

If completed, trainers will get 1,000 XP, a Max Revive and Misdrevaus.

Step 6 of 11

Defeat the Fighting GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

If trainers can complete this, they will get 1,000 XP, Max Revive and Hitmontop.

Step 7 of 11

Defeat the Steel GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

Once completed, trainers will get 1,000 XP, a Max Revive and Steelix.

Step 8 of 11

Defeat the Ice GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

Once completed, trainers will get 1,000 XP, a Max Revive and Lapras.

Step 9 of 11

Defeat the Dragon GO Gym Trainer: Hyper Potion

Once completed, trainers will get 1,000 XP, Max Revive and Dragonair.

Step 10 of 11

Earn 2,000 Stardust (Battle)

Defeat Johto Battle Challenge Leader Team Instinct: Raikou encounter

Defeat Johto Battle Challenge Leader Team Valor: Entei encounter

Defeat Johto Battle Challenge Leader Team Mystic: Suicune encounter

If the trainer can complete this, they will get 3,000 XP, 3 Golden Razz Berries and 3,000 Stardust.

Step 11 of 11

Claim Reward: 2,000 XP

Claim Reward: 2,000 XP

Claim Reward: 2,000 XP

After all this, trainers will receive 3,000 XP, 3 Max Revives and 3,000 Stardust.

Hardcore fans may notice that the Gym trainers for this challenge correspond with the Gyms in the Johto region. Trainers fight them in the same order that they challenge the Gyms in Generation II.

