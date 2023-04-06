Pokemon Unite Urshifu guide (April 2023) : Best movesets, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite's roster is constantly expanding, which can sometimes overshadow some of the newer creatures that have joined the game, such as the Legendary Pokemon, Urshifu.

Debuting as the mascot of Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC, Urshifu and its pre-evolved form Kubfu have captured the hearts of trainers. With its introduction to the free-to-play MOBA, Urshifu has become one of the most unique creatures to grace the game's playable roster.

Since Urshifu is one of the most complex characters in Pokemon Unite's roster, players will need to do a fair bit of research around the pick if they want to use it to its full potential. Here's what players should know about Urshifu if they intend on teaming up with the creature in the Aeos region.

Playing Urshifu in Pokemon Unite: Everything to know

Urshifu is one of Pokemon GO's most interesting characters as it has amazing adaptability built directly into its kit. Much like the main series, Kubfu can evolve into one of two forms of Urshifu, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. However, this leaves Urshifu at the mercy of the metagame, which may be why players opt for other characters.

Urshifu is best played in the center area or "jungle." This means that rather than fighting the entire game and taking out the occasional Altaria or Audino, Urshifu levels up from taking down camps that spawn wild Pokemon like Corphish and Ludicolo.

Playing Urshifu in the jungle means that you will need to keep an eye on the minimap to see where you can go to secure a takedown on an enemy player and when you can sneak a goal. As such, newer players should refrain from taking this role as it can be a bit overwhelming because of everything that a jungler has to keep track of.

With these characteristics in mind, an optimal build can look completely different between rounds. Players looking to take the Rapid Strike style can use Surging Strikes and Liquidation. While this build may not perform best in the jungle, it can provide consistent damage in the top and bottom lanes.

In Pokemon Unite's current state, the Single Strike burst damage jungle build is the most successful. For this build, players will want to take Wicked Blow and Throat Chop. Between both of these builds, having the item set of Attack Weight, Weakness Policy, Focus Band, and X Speed sees the highest win rate.

Overall, Urshifu is a great choice due to the sheer adaptability of the pick on paper. However, in practice, it is a rather niche option because of how the item and move learning system in Pokemon Unite works. This means that players need to decide which evolution they want to use before starting the game. Despite this, Urshifu remains a viable option for those who understand its strengths and weaknesses.

