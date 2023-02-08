What is the best moveset for Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

The Valentine's Day event in Pokemon GO is offering players another opportunity to capture the Alola region's Legendary Pokemon, Tapu Lele, and many players are preparing for its Raid Battle. While some will be satisfied with filling the spot in their Pokedex, others will want to use Tapu Lele for the many different types of battles the mobile game has to offer.

The battle system for GO is different from the main series of games. While the main series takes a turn-based strategy approach to its PvP combat, the mobile game opts for real-time action with combat mechanics (featuring light and heavy attacks) similar to that of a fighting game.

As such, an optimal moveset for any creature in Pokemon GO is going to look different from that of the main series. This is especially true for trainers looking to test their mettle in the mobile title's PvP mode. Here's how players should build their Tapu Lele to make it competitively viable.

Pokemon GO PvP guide for Tapu Lele: Everything to know about the Psychic and Fairy-type

Tapu Lele as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon. This leaves it with a balanced number of weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO. This combination of elements leaves Tapu Lele vulnerable to Poison, Ghost, and Steel-type attacks while resisting damage from Dragon, Fighting, and other Psychic-type attacks.

Tapu Lele's stat spread in Pokemon GO is very offensively oriented, with the highest stat being its 259 Attack. However, it has a fair amount of bulk thanks to its 208 Defense and 172 Stamina. As such, Tapu Lele would be best suited for a mid-game offensive role after the opponent has used one or both of their shields.

Tapu Lele has a diverse movepool with access to Fighting, Ghost, Fairy, and Psychic-type moves. However, for maximum damage, trainers typically choose to focus on Psychic-type attacks, unless they have the resources to fully upgrade their Tapu Lele.

For Fast Attacks, Tapu Lele only has two choices: Confusion or Astonish. Confusion is typically preferred as it has higher damage compared to Astonish and also benefits from the same-type attack bonus. Although Astonish generates slightly more energy per second, Confusion is not far behind and has double the damage output per second.

For Charged Attacks, players who don't have the resources to fully upgrade Tapu Lele should choose Future Sight as it's the creature's strongest attack. If players can unlock the second charged attack slot, they should pick Moonblast, which deals slightly less damage but requires less energy and also benefits from the same-type attack bonus.

Overall, Tapu Lele is a great choice for those looking to add a Psychic or Fairy-type to their battle team in Pokemon GO. It has the offensive potential to excel in the mid to late-game, thanks to its above-average bulk and formidable Attack stat.

