Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Applin, Flapple, and Appletun

Applin is one of the many returning Pokemon that can be caught in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It hails from the eighth generation of Pocket Monsters introduced in Sword and Shield.

Applin is a small worm-like Pokemon. At first glance, the critter can be mistaken for an apple hanging from a tree. However, that is just its camouflage. The Grass and Dragon-type creature is fairly weak in Scarlet and Violet, but its evolved variants are much stronger.

Applin is weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokemon

Applin has two different evolutions, Flapple and Appletun, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Applin can be found in the forest areas of the following locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

West Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

Casseroya Lake

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon can be a bit of a rare spawn, but it shouldn't take players too long to encounter one.

Being a Grass and Dragon-type Pokemon, Applin is weak against Flying, Poison, Bug, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type counters. Trainers can also opt to use Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type counters or a very low-level Pokemon to slowly whittle away at Applin's health. Once the creature's health is low and in the red, they can throw a Pokeball at it to capture it.

Applin is a Pocket Monster that isn't meant for combat. Without TMs, it only comes with two moves: Withdraw and Astonish. It needs to be raised and evolved to be effective in battle.

How to evolve Applin to Flapple or Appletun in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players can obtain Flapple by giving an Applin a Tart Apple in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Applin can evolve into Flapple or Appletun, depending on the item that trainers give to it. These evolved variants cannot be found in the wild.

If given a Tart Apple, Applin will evolve into Flapple. If given a Sweet Apple, it will evolve into Appletun.

Tart Apples and Sweet Apples can be bought from the Delibird Presents shop once players have acquired three Gym badges. They cost 2,200 Pokedollars each. These items can also be acquired via an auction at Porto Marinada.

Players can get Appletun by giving Applin a Sweet Apple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flapple is a strong Dragon-type Pokemon with an added Grass typing. It can learn moves like Dragon Breath, Dragon Pulse, and Grav Apple.

Appletun is a Dragon and Grass-type Pokemon with moves such as Bullet Seed, Apple Acid, and Energy Ball, which are effective against Water and Ground-type opponents. The Pocket Monster still retains a Dragon-type move called Dragon Pulse.

Players who want to catch Applin, Flapple, and Appletun or the new ninth-generation Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can play the games on the Nintendo Switch.

