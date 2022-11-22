Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature a brand new lineup of pocket monsters that players can find and capture. Although Dunsparce is one of the returning Pokemon, its evolved form Dudunsparce is a new introduction to the ninth generation of Pokemon.

Dunsparce is a normal-type Pokemon that looks like an insect. It can evolve into Dudunsparce, which has two variants: a two-segment form and a three-segment form.

This article will cover how to catch a Dunsparce and evolve it into a Dudunsparce.

How to find and capture a Dunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce can be encountered fairly commonly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It prefers the dark and gloomy reaches of Paldea. It can be encountered in the following areas:

North Province [area one, two, and three]

Gasado Mountain [area three]

West Province [area two and three]

Tagtree Thicket

East Province [area one, two, and three]

South Province [area one, two, three, four, five, and six]

Dunsparce is a Normal-type Pokemon, which means that it is weak against Fighting-types. Those looking for an advantage in the fight against Dunsparce should consider using a Fighting-type Pokemon like Lucario. However, if you're afraid of defeating Dunsparce before you can capture it, you can opt for Rock-type, Steel-type, or low-level Fighting-type Pokemon to slowly whittle away at its health. When the Dunsparce’s health is low and in the red, you can throw a Pokeball to capture it.

Because of its typing, Dunsparce knows a host of Normal-type moves, most prominently Flail, Hyper Drill, and Double Edge. These moves will have no effect on Ghost-type Pokemon.

How to evolve a Dunsparce into a Dudunsparce

Dudunsparce looks like a Dunsparce with additional segments (Image via the Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Dudunsparce can be found very late in the game around the caves of Area Zero. The evolved form can be caught in the wild, but it's much easier to just evolve a Dunsparce into it.

To evolve a Dunsparce, players must first wait until the Pokemon can learn the move Hyper Drill. Leveling up once after Dunsparce learns Hyper Drill will evolve it into a Dudunsparce. There are two variants of the evolved form: one is a two-segment variant and the other is a three-segment one. The player cannot influence which variant the Dunsparce evolves into. The three-segment variant is a much rarer one with only a one in twenty-five chance of appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Despite being an evolved form of Dunsparce, Dudunsparce does not look too different and just gets a segment or two added to its body.

Dudunsparce retains its Normal-typing and can use the same moves as Dunsparce. However, Dudunsparce can learn a powerful Normal-type move known as Boomburst.

In the franchise's latest games, players can roam around a fully open world with their Pokemon and catch new ninth generation Pokemon like Rabsca or Tadbulb. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on the Nintendo Switch.

