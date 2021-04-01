Not every Pokemon has been well received by the franchise's fanbase, and Generation II certainly had its fair share of less than appreciated Pokemon.

There are certainly a number of memorable and beloved Normal-types in Generation II, such as Blissey and Furret. And of course, there are the various baby Pokemon (the Normal-type ones, at least) that many have mixed feelings on as a concept but, for the most part, agree that they are tragically adorable.

But not all Normal-types that received such attention were popular. Rather, in many cases, it was just the opposite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most disliked Normal Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Sentret

Sentret (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sentret is the Rattata of Generation II, but without a Youngster Joey to bring its reputation up. Actually, it's less than that. Rattata is more popular than its evolution after all, while Furret is far more popular than Sentret has ever been. Furret even became an internet sensation for a short while with the Furret Walk.

Compared to Furret and Rattatta, nobody seems to want to give Sentret the time of day except to teach it Cut until a proper HM Pokemon can be found. It's a bit of a shame, since Sentret is pretty cute, but it just gets outshone by everything around it.

Advertisement

#2 - Miltank

Miltank herd (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miltank isn't a bad Pokemon in the slightest. In fact, if a player were to encounter a Miltank outside of the Johto region, they likely wouldn't be able to understand its placement on this list with its decent stats, decent move list, and decent design.

But fans of Gold and Silver - players who have gone through the second gym of the game once or twice, five times or twenty, all understand why Miltank is here. They understand exactly why Miltank is so disliked.

#1 - Dunsparce

Dunsparce (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Advertisement

Poor, poor Dunsparce. It's disliked by the fans for being so strangely designed and having subpar combat capabilities (especially as the Generations progressed), and it's apparently disliked by Game Freak since they've never shown this poor snake-like creature any love or attention since its introduction in Generation II.

Its stats are average, but its move pool is fantastic. And other bad or unusable Pokemon from Generation II, like Aipom, Yanma, and Gligar, all got evolutions in later Generations that greatly improved both their likability and usability. But not Dunsparce. This Pokemon seems to be doomed to be disliked and ignored for the rest of the foreseeable future.