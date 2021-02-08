In the earlier Pokemon games, players had to use an HM to perform certain tasks that also doubled as moves.

An HM, or Hidden Machine, is similar to a TM in Pokemon. It teaches a move for use in battle, but also for use in certain situations the game requires players to complete.

These HM moves have a specific type, just like every other move in Pokemon. There are a handful of Pokemon who can learn just about every HM available. These creatures are known as HM slaves.

Top 5 HM slaves in Pokemon

#5 - Crawdaunt

Crawdaunt is a great HM slave in the Pokemon game series. A Corphish can actually be caught quite early in the Hoenn region.

Once it evolves into Crawdaunt, a ton of HMs can be put to use. Aside from the obviously Fly HM, Crawdaunt can learn Cut, Strength, Surf, Dive, and Waterfall.

The STAB of the Water-type move is pretty good, especially with its immunity to Psychic moves.

#4 - Dragonite

In most instances, Dragonite should be used as a destructive offensive unit. For those who may want other uses for this incredible Pokemon, consider stacking it with HMs.

It can learn Cut, Fly, Strength, Surf, Dive, and Rock Smash. That is a massive list of HMs. Dragonite typically isn't found until the late game but can be put to use as a HM slave for post-game shenanigans.

#3 - Gyarados

Much like Dragonite, Gyarados is a Pokemon that often sees use as a powerful battler. Outside of that label, though, it can be a massive help in the HM department.

Magikarp can typically be found early, and it only needs to be leveled to 20 to evolve into Gyarados. With access to Surf, Dive, Waterfall, Strength, and Rock Smash, its power can put those moves to good use in battle as well.

#2 - Quagsire

Keeping Quagsire in the party will give players an HM slave and a defensive beast. It is only weak to Grass-type Pokemon. Wooper evolves at a quick level 20, making Quagsire easily obtainable.

In Johto, it is invaluable. Quagsire can learn a large amount of HMs, including Surf, Strength, Waterfall, Rock Smash, Whirlpool, and Dive.

#1 - Bibarel

Bidoof gets made fun of a lot for being weak and simply goofy looking. Catching one early and evolving it into Bibarel can give Pokemon players the best HM slave the series has ever seen.

It is a Water/Normal-type, meaning the majority of HMs will have a STAB when used in battle. Cut, Surf, Dive, Rock Smash, Waterfall, Strength can all be utilized by Bibarel. In the Hoenn region, it can also learn Secret Power to help create a base.